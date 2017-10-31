TshisaLIVE

'She has become my sister' - Dingaan Mokebe on Sindi Dlathu's last day on Muvhango

31 October 2017 - 11:03 By TshisaLIVE
Dingaan Mokebe and Sindi Dlathu have worked together for over 15 years.
Dingaan Mokebe and Sindi Dlathu have worked together for over 15 years.
Image: Via Instagram

After working with Sindi Dlathu on Muvhango for over 15 years, Dingaan Mokebe (kaKhumalo) was left saddened by her last day on set. 

Dingaan and the rest of the cast celebrated Sindi's last day as Thandaza on Monday night. 

"Words can never begin to describe the sadness in me. After being with her on the set of Muvhango for 15 years, she has become my sister. She is no longer a colleague anymore but my sister. It was her last day on the Muvhango set today. Sindi Dlathu, I love u more than you can ever imagine," Dingaan wrote. 

He said that although he was sad to see Sindi go, he wished her luck with all her future endeavors. 

Sindi left fans shocked when she announced earlier this month that she would be leaving the soapie after 20 years. 

"After 20 years, I've decided to give the Thandaza character a break in order for me to grow as an artist, venture out to explore new opportunities and discover what I can do as an actress and as a human being," she said at the time.

'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip

Emtee has stood tall despite the frenzy that erupted around leaked pictures of his manhood, after he accidentally shared a video on Instagram live on ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'Unappreciated' Nasty C snubs SA Hip-Hop Awards

Rapper Nasty C has decided to boycott the annual SA Hip-Hop Awards, as he believes the organisation did not "properly acknowledge" his success.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Sorry, fam! K.O says Teargas won't be making a comeback

Rapper K.O has once again poured cold water on suggestions that Teargas will soon reunite to record a new album and perform together, explaining that ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap'

Rapper Emtee, who has become the talk of the town over leaked pictures of his manhood, has described the debacle as a "big mistake".
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

These snaps of Sbahle in a white number is flames

It's no secret that Sbahle Mpisane aka fitnessbunnie works incredibly hard at making sure her body is always in good shape.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral TshisaLIVE
  2. I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap' TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside Sorisha Naidoo's lavish 40th & her R4.8-million gift TshisaLIVE
  4. Victory! DJ Sbu is heading back to the SABC TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#BlackMonday protests against farm murders gain momentum
Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
X