They think I am going to hell but I am an angel- Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu has blasted her haters, telling them that she will not be judged and will go to heaven despite what people may think or say about her.

The dancer once again came under fire this week after pictures from her birthday party were shared online showing the star flashing her behind.

Reacting to the hate she got from people on social media, she said that people may think she was going to hell because of her behaviour, but she believed she was going to heaven.

"People say a lot of things (about me). They say I will go to hell but I tell them if there is a pitchfork waiting for me, I am ready. They think I am going to hell but I am an angel and I am going to heaven."

Zodwa said she has faced criticism from the moment she started dancing, but consoled herself with the thought that she was being paid to dance, while her haters were wasting money on data to write things about her on social media.

"Life is harsh but beautiful at the same time. People will always talk. You wake up, (they are saying) Zodwa is ugly. You wake up, (they are saying) Zodwa is pregnant. They will always say things about me but I don't care," she added.