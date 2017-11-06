Emtee lambasts 'enemies' in first single since manhood mishap

Emtee didn't hold back at lambasting his haters, in the first single released by the rapper since his manhood was leaked on social media and went viral last week.

The rapper became the talk of the town over the images, taken by accident while he was using the bathroom while answering a fans question on Instagram Live, but channelled his emotions into the song titled My Enemies.

In the song, Emtee addressed his social media trolls, calling them out for the comments they made about him since he "blew up".

"You be out here on your phone, posting on some kinda sh*t. Ni*gas is out there just talking and yapping. They hating on us because we do things," he rapped on the song.

The "embarrassing" incident may have also led Emtee to reflecting on who his "real" friends are, as he goes in hard in his song about "fake people".

"You were cool when I was ashy, now I’m clean. It’s an issue, you just mad because I’m not trying to pop bands with you. Not trying to trap with you. Not trying to laugh with you," some of his lyrics go.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after the images of his private bits went viral, the Roll Up hitmaker said he was unfazed by the jokes about him and took to social media to give haters the middle finger.

"I have seen the reaction and I am not sure what I can do about it or how to justify it. I am aware of what they are saying about me. I am sorry and there’s not much else I can do. I am a soldier so I will weather this storm and just see what happens."

Listen to Emtee's My Enemies below.