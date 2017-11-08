WATCH: Distruction Boyz' Omunye gets a shout-out in parliament

Gqom group Distruction Boyz are over the moon after their hit single Omunye was mention in parliament this week, to fits of laughter from politicians and the gallery.

While parliament proceeding can sometimes be entertaining, the situation became lit for a quick second on Tuesday when EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sang part of the songs' chorus. He was responding to an exchange where one MP said "Ke tlo mo fologa", which loosely translates to "I'll get off", only for another MP to ask: "Does this mean you were on top?".

"Honourable chair, let me to me translate. She means: 'omunye phezu komunye,'" Mbuyiseni told Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete.

A video of the exchange was shared on social media.