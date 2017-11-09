My gran is my biggest style influence: Solo
The annual SA Style Awards were held last weekend at Sandton's Diamond Walk in Joburg to honour local style innovators in a number of categories, including Style Icon, awarded posthumously to stylist Jenny Andrew.
Manthe Ribane and her siblings entertained the guests with an edgy performance and Candice Swanepoel thanked the organisers and judges from across the oceans in Shanghai where she was appearing in the annual Victoria's Secret show. Her mother and father accepted her award for the Most Stylish Model.
Dineo Moeketsi and Solo won the award for the Most Stylish Couple.
Solo tells us more about his personal style:
What does ''style" mean to you?
Style is the ability to showcase your identity in the most flattering way possible. It's also an ever-evolving concept. Just as we are ever-evolving people.
Describe your personal style
My personal style can be described as clean and well fitting. I like to play around with classic looks and bring out something different in them.
Who do you think has great style?
My grandmother had impeccable style. Possibly my biggest influence.
Most stylish way to travel?
In comfort with some great accessories. Good shades, good carry-on and good headphones.
Style inspiration?
There are a number of people who I've appreciated in moments. Perhaps a David Beckham or a Diddy.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
