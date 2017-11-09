My gran is my biggest style influence: Solo

Solo tells us more about his personal style:

What does ''style" mean to you?

Style is the ability to showcase your identity in the most flattering way possible. It's also an ever-evolving concept. Just as we are ever-evolving people.

Describe your personal style

My personal style can be described as clean and well fitting. I like to play around with classic looks and bring out something different in them.

Who do you think has great style?

My grandmother had impeccable style. Possibly my biggest influence.

Most stylish way to travel?

In comfort with some great accessories. Good shades, good carry-on and good headphones.

Style inspiration?

There are a number of people who I've appreciated in moments. Perhaps a David Beckham or a Diddy.

• This article was originally published in The Times.