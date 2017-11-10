TshisaLIVE

I still can't go to the shops or take a taxi, says Mroza on fame

10 November 2017 - 12:34 By TshisaLIVE
Mroza has opened up about the fame he experienced after his hit single Van Damme won SABC Summer Song of the Year.
Mroza has opened up about the fame he experienced after his hit single Van Damme won SABC Summer Song of the Year.
Image: Via Mroza's Instagram

Mroza may have largely stayed out of the limelight since his hit track Van Damme scooped SABC Summer Song of the Year last year but that doesn't mean his fame has worn off.

The star told TshisaLIVE that he still can't go shopping or take a taxi without being mobbed by fans. 

"My life changed a lot since I won the Song of the Year award. It is no longer easy for me to go out. I still can't board a taxi or go to a shop because I distract people and everyone wants to meet me. I appreciate the love and support that I get from fans," he said.

Mroza said that he was aware some people had criticised him, but he was not concerned.

"I know some people don't like him but I focus on the overwhelmed love I get everyday," he said.

Mroza's career was set to soar after the award but the musician has taken his time with new music, only releasing a follow up album Kuyopholela Ethunjini last week. He said the album had been well received with fans.

Despite the overwhelming response to his hot song, Mroza said that he was not pressured to make another Van Damme.

There's a huge difference between Van Damme and my new music and that is because we can't sing the same song and still expect people to buy our music. When you release there must be something different so that people will get attracted to buy music," he said.

Skolopad rocks boerewors dress to Feather Awards

Entertainer and musician, Skolopad rocked the Feather Awards red carpet on Thursday night dressed in a clear plastic dress draped in boerewors.
TshisaLIVE
16 hours ago

‘Broke’ Cassper looking to sell cars to help finance #FillUpFNBStadium

As rapper Cassper Nyovest scrambles to try find sponsors for his Fill Up FNB Stadium concert next month, he has revealed that he is "broke as hell" ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Pregnant Busiswa backtracks on 'andiz'umitha' lyrics

Busiswa caught her fans off-guard on Wednesday when she announced that she has a bun in the oven, leading to fans pointing out a song lyric where she ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Papa Penny meeting polygamist Musa is the BEST thing on TV

Papa Penny Penny had fans in stitches this week when he visited Uthando Nes’thembu's Musa Mseleku to talk about polygamy.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Here’s what fans thought of DJ Zinhle’s reality show

DJ Zinhle's reality show It Takes a Village debuted on Wednesday evening to applause from fans who hailed it the greatest show since musician ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘Broke’ Cassper looking to sell cars to help finance #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Here’s what fans thought of DJ Zinhle’s reality show TshisaLIVE
  3. EXCLUSIVE: Inside Being Bonang star Pinky Girl's plan to take over Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. Robbie Malinga: My wife is too young to have her husband die TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi's explosive Twitter feud has social media shook TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X