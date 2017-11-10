I still can't go to the shops or take a taxi, says Mroza on fame

"My life changed a lot since I won the Song of the Year award. It is no longer easy for me to go out. I still can't board a taxi or go to a shop because I distract people and everyone wants to meet me. I appreciate the love and support that I get from fans," he said.

Mroza said that he was aware some people had criticised him, but he was not concerned.

"I know some people don't like him but I focus on the overwhelmed love I get everyday," he said.

Mroza's career was set to soar after the award but the musician has taken his time with new music, only releasing a follow up album Kuyopholela Ethunjini last week. He said the album had been well received with fans.

Despite the overwhelming response to his hot song, Mroza said that he was not pressured to make another Van Damme.

There's a huge difference between Van Damme and my new music and that is because we can't sing the same song and still expect people to buy our music. When you release there must be something different so that people will get attracted to buy music," he said.