Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title

It has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Idols South Africa runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba is receiving "assistance" after the finale on Sunday night which saw 17-year-old Paxton Fielies take the title.

Mthokozisi walked off stage on Sunday night shortly after Paxton was crowned the winner of season 13 and has since denied any interview requests.

It's believed that Mthokozisi is "not in a good space" and Mzansi Magic have confirmed that he has been given time away from the spotlight to deal with the loss.

"Mthokozisi has requested to be given time to come to terms with the result of the Idols show. He will indicate when he is ready to speak to the media," said head of PR at M-Net Nondumiso Mabece

The Idols hopeful hails from KZN and was orphaned at age 14. Mthokozisi also made headlines earlier this year as he was shot in a robbery before the live shows began.

Both contestants usually attend a press conference after the end of the show but pictures on social media saw an empty chair with Mthokozisi's name on it.

"He is currently receiving assistance to deal with emotions involved in this situation," added Mabece.