TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter touched by Utatakho's Nozipho's sad story

22 November 2017 - 10:59 By TshisaLIVE
Nozipho's life story touched many viewers who watched Utatakho on Tuesday night.
Nozipho's life story touched many viewers who watched Utatakho on Tuesday night.
Image: Via Mzanzi Magic

Emotions ran high on Twitter last night as Utatakho's Nozipho Zantsi's story of losing people dear to her touched tweeps who hoped that finding her real father would help her heal. 

After hearing Nozipho's story Twitter users also expressed gratitude for the little blessings in their own lives. 

It was revealed that the man Nozipho knew to be her father died when she was four-years-old, she then grew up in a tavern and later had someone else claim to be her father. Then her grandmother died, followed by her mother and just as she was "recovering", she found the love of her life only for him to be shot.

Twitter couldn't believe that one person could go through so much and they sympathised with her through memes:

WATCH: Mthokozisi fights for his life in music video

On November 19 Mthokozisi Ndaba and Paxton Fielies both released their new singles and music videos. But much of that has gone unnoticed after it was ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

My biggest blessing was not winning The Hustle, says Shane Eagles

Rapper Shane Eagles has come a long way from being eliminated in the top four of hit TV reality music competition The Hustle with his debut album ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Here's why Zodwa Wabantu isn't about that expensive champagne life

It's no secret that Zodwa Wabantu is unapologetic about the way she leads her life and that includes the alcohol she consumes.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'I'll sleep when I'm dead!' - Dr Malinga explains why his songs are anti-sleep

Dr Malinga has come out to shed light on why most of his December tracks follow a similar theme of evading sleep to party or to make money, ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Idols SA and Mthokozisi's team know nothing about 'mystery' statement

Both Mthokozisi Ndaba's management and Mzansi Magic have distanced themselves from a statement doing the rounds on his behalf. The "statement" was ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title TshisaLIVE
  2. GALLERY: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures TshisaLIVE
  3. 'It's the worst thing I've ever seen'- SA lambastes Oscar Pistorius film TshisaLIVE
  4. Paxton Fielies shares her plans after Idols win TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans want Robbie Malinga to 'save' Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace
X