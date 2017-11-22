IN MEMES: Twitter touched by Utatakho's Nozipho's sad story
Emotions ran high on Twitter last night as Utatakho's Nozipho Zantsi's story of losing people dear to her touched tweeps who hoped that finding her real father would help her heal.
After hearing Nozipho's story Twitter users also expressed gratitude for the little blessings in their own lives.
It was revealed that the man Nozipho knew to be her father died when she was four-years-old, she then grew up in a tavern and later had someone else claim to be her father. Then her grandmother died, followed by her mother and just as she was "recovering", she found the love of her life only for him to be shot.
Twitter couldn't believe that one person could go through so much and they sympathised with her through memes:
i had to repeat tonight's episode of #Utatakho this is sad "everything i've know it's been taken away from me, just like that" - Nosipho😭💔😭💔 pic.twitter.com/M3RtCKPNtn— PennyM 👑 (@Penuel_Mashele) November 21, 2017
Growing up with a family thinking it is your biological family then you find out when you are an adult that it ain't. People go through alot ey #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/Dv1xxpf2ww— Matshego IG: (@Matsh3go) November 21, 2017
Stay tuned, next week same time. You are still going to cry #Utatakho is not for the faint hearted 👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/AJPFq0j5Ey— Penny Mkalipe (@ThipenThwa) November 21, 2017
2017 showed me flames on so many levels it's not even funny. But hay uSisi has been through the most man. #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/WgmOnlDhJK— Speaker Vunene (@VC_MutariniZA) November 21, 2017
I'm confident that uNosipho is not a Zantsi #uTatakhoMzansi and soon she's gonna learn that her dad never died and that she's not alone pic.twitter.com/9KXgeuGj0L— gat MY XHOSA on Lock (@KhayaBusakwe) November 21, 2017
Wondering if I should watch #Utatakho or change the channel because Theme changed from “Men Are Trash” to “Hoe Is Life” making women look bad this season. pic.twitter.com/s3VifjUmx1— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) November 21, 2017
Now I want to do a DNA test with my dad. That time I'm his replica 😯#Utatakho pic.twitter.com/XAMEw8R0mK— Mnaks (@NayShezi) November 21, 2017
#Utatakho think I need to do DNA with my father just to be sure my identity pic.twitter.com/MkMs3piBm1— #NotInMyName (@pulane_nakedi) November 21, 2017
Too much emotions #UtatakhoMzansi pic.twitter.com/ptmK81w5vS— MasondoLtd (@MasondoLtd) November 21, 2017
So..The child that Nosipho did the 1st DNA test with is not her dad's child 🤔😱#Utatakho pic.twitter.com/NOiGGExD7Q— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) November 21, 2017
Bit I really don't understand why elders let things get to the level of going to #Utatakho 😯😯 just tell the truth pic.twitter.com/XMGoTxLr9f— Glam (@Vuyo_Ngcemu) November 21, 2017
Shame this lady lost all her lpved ones in such a short period of time, may the world of spirits be with her🙏🙏#uTatakhoMzansi pic.twitter.com/BLfzXvZ1PM— Zusakhe💙 (@kayb_mahabe) November 21, 2017
This Nosipho story is really sad ... at least though she is a Mashego #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/ZkOeS455Pb— Future Billionaire (@Exotee) November 21, 2017
