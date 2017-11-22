IN MEMES: Twitter touched by Utatakho's Nozipho's sad story

Emotions ran high on Twitter last night as Utatakho's Nozipho Zantsi's story of losing people dear to her touched tweeps who hoped that finding her real father would help her heal.

After hearing Nozipho's story Twitter users also expressed gratitude for the little blessings in their own lives.

It was revealed that the man Nozipho knew to be her father died when she was four-years-old, she then grew up in a tavern and later had someone else claim to be her father. Then her grandmother died, followed by her mother and just as she was "recovering", she found the love of her life only for him to be shot.

Twitter couldn't believe that one person could go through so much and they sympathised with her through memes: