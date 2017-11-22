Pinky Girl can't get used to 'selfies & special treatment'

Even though Pinky Girl who became a household name through Bonang's reality show is determined to make it in the world of showbiz, getting used to the 'celebrity treatment' is a work in progress.

Pinky Girl told TshisaLIVE that ever since making a name for herself on Being Bonang she gets asked for selfies on the street and gets treated differently.

"It’s funny how people recognise me and at times I don’t even know how to act when they ask for selfies and stuff. People that I grew up with now want 'proof' to show others that they know me and I’m just there like ‘guys, I’m still the same Pinky Girl you knew'. Nothing has changed but they won’t have any of that," she said.

Pinky Girl added that being recognised has also given her a sense of confidence to pursue her dream of carving out a career in entertainment.

She added that before the reality show not many people even knew she was related to Mzansi's 'it girl' Bonang.

During our sit-down interview Pinky Girl also gave us an insight into the person away from the cameras:

My purpose in life is… to live.

My heart beats faster when… when something big is coming my way.

I hope South Africans will … be happy to see a new face... Pinky Girl!

I believe in… honesty.

Nobody knows that I … love my own space.

In five years I … would like Pinky Girl to be the face of something big in entertainment.

I am constantly searching for… a lot of things, like peace.

There is a life beyond champagne because… hai I don’t know… I love my champagne, it's sparkling and and refreshing… life is awesome with champagne.

If I had a million rand I would… travel around the world and do some charity work.

If I had one wish I… wish to accomplish all my dreams, not only in my life but in the entertainment industry.;

The one person I want to make proud… is my mother, who is also my best friend, and my father.