TshisaLIVE

'I miss the streets!'- Khuli Chana plans to drop free music

23 November 2017 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Khuli Chana has a few surprises in store for fans.
Khuli Chana has a few surprises in store for fans.
Image: Via Khuli Chana's Instagram

Even though Khuli Chana dropped an album for the first time in three years at the start of 2017, he plans to take back to his roots of the Motswako originator with new music. 

Khuli released One Sauce earlier this year  with other African artists as part of a campaign with vodka brand Absolut, and also teamed up with them again for a film and arts festival to be held in March next year.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Khuli laughed off suggestions from fans that he had "sold his soul" to the corporate world, revealing that  fans could look forward to him returning to the streets with a few surprises.

"It has been an incredible journey with Absolut but I miss the streets. I miss the streets so much! So, I have made a conscious decision that I will stop selling music for a while and give away my music for free to the fans. I have new songs coming out and I am going to give it to them until they can't live without it." 

Khuli said that he was ready to "go back to the streets" and was inspired to hit the studio after having a deep conversation with Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane.

"I ran into Stogie T and he was like, 'we miss you, man! What? You sell liquor now or you going to give us raps?'"

Khuli is one of the co-founders of the annual Maftown Heights hip-hop festival and said he was excited to have the event return to its original home in Mafikeng this year.

This years line-up will include some of the biggest artists in the country, including several from the North-West but so far does not include one of the area's biggest exports: Cassper Nyovest.

"Cassper is the king of Maftown right now so we are working on getting him on the lineup. He won't be in the country but we are working on it," he said.

Pamela Nomvete: Ntsiki made me see that I exist

Despite once dealing with crippling self-doubt, Pamela Nomvete said that she found solace in the way her Generations character Ntsiki affected fans, ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter touched by Utatakho's Nozipho's sad story

Emotions ran high on Twitter last night as Utatakho's Nozipho Zantsi's story of losing people dear to her touched tweeps who hoped that finding her ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Idols SA and Mthokozisi's team know nothing about 'mystery' statement

Both Mthokozisi Ndaba's management and Mzansi Magic have distanced themselves from a statement doing the rounds on his behalf. The "statement" was ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Teko Modise’s tell-all memoir: There was no wedding ceremony, no speeches & no party

After years of hogging tabloid headlines for life on-and-off the field, soccer star Teko Modise is set to give the nation a first hand account of the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title

It has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Idols South Africa runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba is receiving "assistance" after the finale on Sunday night ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It's the worst thing I've ever seen'- SA lambastes Oscar Pistorius film TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans want Robbie Malinga to 'save' Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi TshisaLIVE
  4. GALLERY: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The whole thing's been blown out of proportion' - Mthokozisi's camp TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X