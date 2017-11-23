'I miss the streets!'- Khuli Chana plans to drop free music

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Khuli laughed off suggestions from fans that he had "sold his soul" to the corporate world, revealing that fans could look forward to him returning to the streets with a few surprises.

"It has been an incredible journey with Absolut but I miss the streets. I miss the streets so much! So, I have made a conscious decision that I will stop selling music for a while and give away my music for free to the fans. I have new songs coming out and I am going to give it to them until they can't live without it."

Khuli said that he was ready to "go back to the streets" and was inspired to hit the studio after having a deep conversation with Tumi "Stogie T" Molekane.

"I ran into Stogie T and he was like, 'we miss you, man! What? You sell liquor now or you going to give us raps?'"

Khuli is one of the co-founders of the annual Maftown Heights hip-hop festival and said he was excited to have the event return to its original home in Mafikeng this year.

This years line-up will include some of the biggest artists in the country, including several from the North-West but so far does not include one of the area's biggest exports: Cassper Nyovest.

"Cassper is the king of Maftown right now so we are working on getting him on the lineup. He won't be in the country but we are working on it," he said.