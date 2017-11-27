TshisaLIVE

Cassper draped in a leather loin cloth will make you hot or LOL

27 November 2017 - 13:40 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest channels his inner Mufasa.
Image: Via Instagram

There is no such thing as a blue Monday or a dull moment on these social media streets. 

And, even if you were having a bit of a dreary start to the week, Cassper is here to change that. 

The rapper shared a professional picture of himself, which was inspired by Mufasa on social media. In the picture Cassper is draped in a loin cloth, with leather straps around his chest. 

"A noble and wise king. A brave and fearless conqueror. A powerful leader, yet a generously humble servant to his Pride. The King!! Mufasa," he said. 

Cassper, who has undergone a body transformation over the past few months to get his physique ready for #FillUpFNBStadium, has been serving all sorts of heat on social media. 

Over the weekend, the rapper shared pictures of himself wearing nothing but his underwear in a hot tub. 

Enjoy.

‪Goodnight to all my baby girls!!! Unless y'all are not about to sleep..... ‬

A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on

