Cassper draped in a leather loin cloth will make you hot or LOL
There is no such thing as a blue Monday or a dull moment on these social media streets.
And, even if you were having a bit of a dreary start to the week, Cassper is here to change that.
The rapper shared a professional picture of himself, which was inspired by Mufasa on social media. In the picture Cassper is draped in a loin cloth, with leather straps around his chest.
"A noble and wise king. A brave and fearless conqueror. A powerful leader, yet a generously humble servant to his Pride. The King!! Mufasa," he said.
Cassper, who has undergone a body transformation over the past few months to get his physique ready for #FillUpFNBStadium, has been serving all sorts of heat on social media.
Over the weekend, the rapper shared pictures of himself wearing nothing but his underwear in a hot tub.
Enjoy.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE