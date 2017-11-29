TshisaLIVE

Mpho Maboi slams suggestions she's in a relationship for money

29 November 2017 - 10:45 By TshisaLIVE
Sport presenter Mpho Maboi has her own hustle.
Even though sport presenter Mpho Maboi and footballer Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane have been dating for several years, she's revealed that some people still assume she's in it for the money.  

Mpho has always been outspoken about the couple's romance and took to social media on Tuesday share her thoughts on these assumptions.

"When you read someone’s thoughts about how you’re only with your man because he’s got money and you look at this like 'tell me more'". 

Not impressed with any suggestions that she was dating Yeye for his cash, she went on to list the amount of dedication she has to her own career. 

"I guess I wake up at 3am and work 7 days a week because a man is taking care of me?  (That) makes absolute sense. (I) wonder what would happen if I were to actually do nothing with my life. No ambition or dreams. Just imagine,"she said.

Speaking to Gareth Cliff on CliffCentral earlier this year, Mpho compared dating a footballer to being in a relationship with a DJ, which she said required a streak of independence. 

"It helps if you’re in the same kind of space because when he’s gone for like a week you don’t think he’s gone to be with girls, I know exactly where he’s going, his coach knows me,” she said.

