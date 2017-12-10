TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Khanyi Mbau & her fam celebrate her dad's birthday

10 December 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Khanyi Mbau with her dad, Menzi and her brother Lasizwe.
Khanyi Mbau with her dad, Menzi and her brother Lasizwe.

Khanyi Mbau and her siblings got together to celebrate her father's birthday. 

The TV personality shared a string of pictures of the special occasion and paid tribute to her father for raising them with the little he had. 

Popular internet sensation, Lasizwe, who is also Khanyi's brother thanked his father for accepting him. 

"Thank you for great looks. Thank you for paying my school fees. Thank you for loving me and Thank you for accepting me for who I am. I love you daddy." 

The most important men in my life.... #💡

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on

Black Motion 'escorted off flight by police' after alleged racist incident

Award-winning music group Black Motion are seeking legal advice after they were allegedly escorted by police off a British Airways flight to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'But guess what, it's graduation day today' - People's Bae to non-believers

After having to wait for a few months for the official ceremony, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, aka the People's Bae, will on Tuesday have his ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Zola 7 on 'absent' dads: Talk to your dad & find out his version of the story

Zola 7 who recently reconnected with his father after years, hopes that other men also get the chance to reconnect with their absent fathers and ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'His victory is our victory' - Ntsiki shuts down Cassper hater

While congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Cassper Nyovest after he made his dream to #FillUpFNBStadium a reality, there are still a few ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest's R50k 'donation' gets mixed reactions on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  2. Robert Marawa says Bonang became an example to 'threaten' DJs at Metro TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi slams claims he is just flamboyant for the fame TshisaLIVE
  4. Newly-wed Xoli Zondi shares her love story: From seperation to marriage TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Racists must be fired' - People’s Bae on alleged Black Motion racist incident TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X