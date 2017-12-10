SNAPS: Khanyi Mbau & her fam celebrate her dad's birthday
Khanyi Mbau and her siblings got together to celebrate her father's birthday.
The TV personality shared a string of pictures of the special occasion and paid tribute to her father for raising them with the little he had.
Popular internet sensation, Lasizwe, who is also Khanyi's brother thanked his father for accepting him.
"Thank you for great looks. Thank you for paying my school fees. Thank you for loving me and Thank you for accepting me for who I am. I love you daddy."
Meet all my siblings... yes all of them , well.. besides the two cute things in pink those are my kids, my nieces. The man in the stripped shirt is our father! WE ARE MENZI MCUNU’S KIDS.. raised by taxi owner money #quantum #zolabad #E20 #Hiace #Noord #bree ( three kids missing in this picture though) #💡
