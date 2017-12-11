TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest pledges R100k towards a student's fees

11 December 2017 - 13:50 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Cassper Nyovest will donate R100k to a student to help with varsity fees.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram/Paul Ward

Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems to be in a generous mood lately and has promised to help yet another person pay student fees, this time with a R100k pledge.

The rapper came across a Twitter campaign by a tweep called Kholofelo, who is fundraising for her fees by selling homemade ginger juice. The tweep had been asking for retweets from people to help spread awareness.

"Morning guys, I’m selling concentrated Gemere (homemade ginger juice) for R50 to help my peers and I pay for our university fees. It’s part of our #R1PaysMyFees. Limpopo and Gauteng. Got them delivered last night. Please RT. Great for dashing too," read the message.

Obviously touched by the initiative, Cassper said he would contribute by using some of his December gig money.

It's not the first time the rapper has given money to an education related cause.

Last week the Gauteng provincial government announced that the rapper had given R50,000 to a Wits student initiative to help with fees. The reaction on Twitter was split as many thought the amount was too little while others were grateful.

