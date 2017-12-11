Cassper Nyovest pledges R100k towards a student's fees
Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems to be in a generous mood lately and has promised to help yet another person pay student fees, this time with a R100k pledge.
The rapper came across a Twitter campaign by a tweep called Kholofelo, who is fundraising for her fees by selling homemade ginger juice. The tweep had been asking for retweets from people to help spread awareness.
"Morning guys, I’m selling concentrated Gemere (homemade ginger juice) for R50 to help my peers and I pay for our university fees. It’s part of our #R1PaysMyFees. Limpopo and Gauteng. Got them delivered last night. Please RT. Great for dashing too," read the message.
Obviously touched by the initiative, Cassper said he would contribute by using some of his December gig money.
I love this. I’ll pledge R100 000 from my December Gig money to you and your peers fees. Hope it can help. https://t.co/sFbKcv39Ui— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 10, 2017
It's not the first time the rapper has given money to an education related cause.
Last week the Gauteng provincial government announced that the rapper had given R50,000 to a Wits student initiative to help with fees. The reaction on Twitter was split as many thought the amount was too little while others were grateful.
"It's crazy how they got dropouts keeping kids at school" pic.twitter.com/CSqHCR7fvO— Lindany (@Lindany12) December 10, 2017
Abuti is filling up our tuition fees now 😭😭😭😭😭 Bless you 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Fq8Nw4DUMD— Ntsiki💕 (@ntsiki0702) December 10, 2017
MoAfrica tota. Re godisitswe jalo. Setswana sere "Mabogo dinku a thebana". Batlogele ba go bue bue. E tlare ba tsosa ditlhogo ba fitlhela o le kgakala e bile ba sa tlhole ba go bona. Modimo o go file mpho monnaetsho. Modimo o tlile go go okelletsa go feta se o nang le sona. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QwHQg9KVps— Ke Morapedi (@morapeditj) December 10, 2017
R100k towards a fruitful course. Wow!!!! @CassperNyovest, Modimo a go okeletse abuti. You're so selfless man 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/nZ5aAvG4vX— Nicole (@Paleser_M) December 10, 2017
This is beautiful waitsi pic.twitter.com/UDdCzc0txf— Thojana Ya Thesele (@thwala_mpho) December 10, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE