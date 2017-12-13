TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest continues to 'mock' his haters

13 December 2017 - 11:36 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Cassper Nyovest doesn't care if it was sales or streams.
Cassper Nyovest took aim at his haters on Tuesday night on Twitter, hitting back at those who doubt that he sold a million records, despite the growing uncertainty about his claim.

The rapper took to social media on Monday to announce that he had received a plaque that showed that he "passed 10 million records sold" in his career.

DJ Maphorisa (and money others) questioned Cassper's facts. While he didn't reply at the time, he has now hit back. 

Meanwhile, RiSA CEO  Nhlanhla Sibisi said the statement by the rapper was "confusing" and went on to dismiss the claims to Sowetan.

Nhlanhla said RiSA was also in the dark and had not verified the claim.

"I can't confirm if he has actually done that because, as RiSA, we certify gold and platinum based on a set criteria mostly on sales..."

He added that RiSA was yet to certify any record sales above 500 000 in its history and that perhaps the confusion lay in "understanding what a record is".

However, Cassper's camp won't let any spotlight shift from the Tito Mboweni hitmaker, saying they don't care if it's streams, records or albums and that they are proud of Cassper either way.

They went ahead and started the #10MillionRecordSold in his honour.

