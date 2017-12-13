Cassper Nyovest continues to 'mock' his haters
Cassper Nyovest took aim at his haters on Tuesday night on Twitter, hitting back at those who doubt that he sold a million records, despite the growing uncertainty about his claim.
The rapper took to social media on Monday to announce that he had received a plaque that showed that he "passed 10 million records sold" in his career.
DJ Maphorisa (and money others) questioned Cassper's facts. While he didn't reply at the time, he has now hit back.
TrendingSA on SABC3 asked RISA about it and they responded back confirming that Cass is telling no lies he really did as he said— #TOABH (@NITROS_SA) December 11, 2017
When the hate doesn’t work , they start telling lies.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 12, 2017
Yes, go check the credits on Refiloe. None of his production was on the album. Lies !!! Lies!!! Lies!!! All lies!!! https://t.co/4TrZg68p0D— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 12, 2017
Hahaha... I’m having a blast shem!!! Dealing with Bo Tsibingkie 1 by 1!!! https://t.co/gcUQkWTZux— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 12, 2017
My boy just asked me for some money cause he wants to go buy bread. I told him I don’t have physical cash , I just have multi platinum digital coins. Hahaha. That’s not funny right? Well I don’t care. I think I’m funny... pic.twitter.com/mKSNz3NsKh— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 12, 2017
Like I said, the lil noise on twitter now and then is 1% of my real life. I did 68 000 people at Soccer City last week bro. Imagine the kind of Joy I’m experiencing right now. My mom and dad are alive and healthy, to top it off they are so proud of me. My life is great bro. https://t.co/l6DSsKr4bJ— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 12, 2017
Meanwhile, RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said the statement by the rapper was "confusing" and went on to dismiss the claims to Sowetan.
Nhlanhla said RiSA was also in the dark and had not verified the claim.
"I can't confirm if he has actually done that because, as RiSA, we certify gold and platinum based on a set criteria mostly on sales..."
He added that RiSA was yet to certify any record sales above 500 000 in its history and that perhaps the confusion lay in "understanding what a record is".
However, Cassper's camp won't let any spotlight shift from the Tito Mboweni hitmaker, saying they don't care if it's streams, records or albums and that they are proud of Cassper either way.
They went ahead and started the #10MillionRecordSold in his honour.
-Other SA Artists post their plaques from "RISA".— Team Nyovest (@BTeam94) December 12, 2017
•Everyone: Woooooow!!! Well-done!!!
-Cassper Nyovest posts his plaques.
•Everyone (Media included): LIES!!! FAKE PLAQUES!!!!
●RISA: Those plaques are REAL.
•Everyone: We do NOT trust "RISA"!!!!!!🤔🤔🤔#10MillionRecordsSold pic.twitter.com/6VyvNhyJ67
#10MillionRecordsSold it's confirmed!!!!! Can DJ Maphorisa aka Mr Midnight starring come and explain further about his illegal investigation. pic.twitter.com/YFrPGoIkHd— Nomzamo Mhlongo (@Zamo_Njomz) December 12, 2017
They were asking: where are the plaques...and Cassper delivered the plaques. Now they are asking "how?"— Team Nyovest (@BTeam94) December 9, 2017
How? Really? The answer is #TeamNyovest. We do NOT sleep on Cassper Nyovest like y'all do on your faves.
10 Million Records babe!!!! #10MillionRecordsSold pic.twitter.com/P6hQvaRqNT
😂 mare batho ba Painelwa waitsi. It's too much. #10MillionRecordsSold pic.twitter.com/K8iebktmNF— Tlhogi Malakaje (@Tlhogi_Kaje) December 12, 2017
Quick Maths @CassperNyovest + #TeamNyovest = #10MillionRecordsSold pic.twitter.com/0AXTyEGA24— SiphiweSelbyMofokeng (@siphiwe_603A) December 12, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE