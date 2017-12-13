Cassper Nyovest continues to 'mock' his haters

Meanwhile, RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said the statement by the rapper was "confusing" and went on to dismiss the claims to Sowetan.

Nhlanhla said RiSA was also in the dark and had not verified the claim.

"I can't confirm if he has actually done that because, as RiSA, we certify gold and platinum based on a set criteria mostly on sales..."

He added that RiSA was yet to certify any record sales above 500 000 in its history and that perhaps the confusion lay in "understanding what a record is".

However, Cassper's camp won't let any spotlight shift from the Tito Mboweni hitmaker, saying they don't care if it's streams, records or albums and that they are proud of Cassper either way.

They went ahead and started the #10MillionRecordSold in his honour.