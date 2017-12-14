TshisaLIVE

Confirmed: Enhle Mbali is leaving Broken Vows

14 December 2017 - 10:28 By TshisaLIVE
Actress Enhle Mbali is leaving the popular telenova.
Actress Enhle Mbali is leaving the popular telenova.
Image: Supplied

Just a few months after actress Enhle Mbali captured our hearts as Azania on telenova Broken Vows, she has announced her exit from the show.

In a statement released by e.tv it was confirmed Enhle would be leaving the show to focus on other facets of her career, including her fashion range and growing her production company.

"I want to be challenged more in my acting and be more actively involved in my philanthropic passions. I loved my Broken Vows family and will miss the whole team dearly. I am, however, excited for what 2018 holds in store."

Enhle played fan favourite Azania, a highly creative and ambitious woman, whose life takes a turn when she losing her baby.

Her storyline has seen her character and the show top the trends list on social media.

In 2017 Enhle launched her two sell out SE Preggoes collections, one of which was in collaboration with designer Gert-Johan Coetzee. 

"2017 has been so good to me. I have truly lived up to my career motto: 'follow your yellow brick road. Just pave it in gold.' I have lived my passions and monetized my hobbies."

Bonang, Zodwa & Emtee shaded in hilarious #BlackTwitterAwards2017

While most of us were following the SA Hip-Hop Awards or partying it up at Christmas parties, the #BlackTwitterAwards2017 were being held on the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Cassper dominates at the 2017 SA Hip-Hop Awards

Rapper Cassper Nyovest once again reigned supreme at the SA Hip-Hop Awards on Wednesday night with six more awards.
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Tessa Twala's resilient spirit kept her dream alive

While Tessa Twala wasn't always sure she would end up as an actress, she knew she was destined for great things and despite brief homelessness and ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'I was feeling stagnant' - Wanda Baloyi reinvents herself as a DJ

Feeling a little stagnant in her Jazz career, multi-award winning artist Wanda Baloyi decided to reinvent herself, making a return to music as a DJ ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Ma-E: I took a knock over everything that happened at Cashtime

Mae- E went through a period of negativity and took a knock in confidence as he watched the Cashtime Life entertainment company he had helped build ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Oskido to intervene in Cassper and DJ Maphorisa 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Mam' Winnie surprises the People's Bae at graduation party TshisaLIVE
  3. Sophie Ndaba marries businessman in 'secret' Italian wedding - reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad strips naked for some of her most daring snaps yet! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I was waiting for an apology'- How Emtee & Cassper settled their 'beef' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X