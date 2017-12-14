Confirmed: Enhle Mbali is leaving Broken Vows

Just a few months after actress Enhle Mbali captured our hearts as Azania on telenova Broken Vows, she has announced her exit from the show.

In a statement released by e.tv it was confirmed Enhle would be leaving the show to focus on other facets of her career, including her fashion range and growing her production company.

"I want to be challenged more in my acting and be more actively involved in my philanthropic passions. I loved my Broken Vows family and will miss the whole team dearly. I am, however, excited for what 2018 holds in store."

Enhle played fan favourite Azania, a highly creative and ambitious woman, whose life takes a turn when she losing her baby.

Her storyline has seen her character and the show top the trends list on social media.

In 2017 Enhle launched her two sell out SE Preggoes collections, one of which was in collaboration with designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

"2017 has been so good to me. I have truly lived up to my career motto: 'follow your yellow brick road. Just pave it in gold.' I have lived my passions and monetized my hobbies."