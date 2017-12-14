TshisaLIVE

La Sauce's music video gets a whopping 4-million views

14 December 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Singer La Sauce is over the moon with her over 4 million YouTube views for her 'I Do' video.
Singer La Sauce is over the moon with her over 4 million YouTube views for her 'I Do' video.
Image: Via Instagram

Although fans were not impressed when they found out that Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle's wedding was a PR stunt for La Sauce's music video, it seems like it is all water under the bridge now.

La Sauce's I do music video gained over four million views on YouTube in just four months. And, the songstress is ecstatic over the reception. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, La Sauce explained that they knew the PR stunt would work and wasn't concerned about the social media backlash it initially got. 

"Not at all. My team and I knew it would work out perfectly. Priddy Ugly and Bontle were more than just the stars of the music video, they were an inspiration to the song. You could see it at as a stunt and many see it as a celebration of black love - for a while people were celebrating love in all it's forms and that is what my song is about , in a world filled with heartbreak songs we chose to celebrate love, black love."

The song, which is a slow jam inspired by a love story, features Amazulu hit maker, Amanda Black.

La Sauce, who has been compared to Rihanna, said it's not only her music video that has been receiving love. She said her album Broken Lipstick had pleasantly exceeded her expectations.

She said she was proud to be making such "huge" stride at such an early stage of her career.

The 19-year-old singer said she planned to continue to push boundaries through her music.

"Every music video will have its own unique vibe. I don't feel any pressure. I know I bring all the sauce to the screens. I'm not really clear on which "stunt" you are referring to but will I keep thinking outside the box? Yes. Will I keep pushing the envelope? Absolutely. Will I set trends and not follow the norm? Always."

Busiswa: 'I'm not a size 32 or the sexiest girl, but I'm breaking norms'

Ever since breaking into the industry five years ago, musician Busiswa has been teased for her weight and told that she doesn't look like a typical ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

YOH! Cheating Nyan'Nyan contestant discovers girlfriend also cheated

Fans of popular reality show Nyan'Nyan were given a little more than they bargained for on Tuesday when a contestant confessed to have cheated on his ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Twitter left shook after Utatakho guy's bad luck 'killed' his sangoma

After losing multiple jobs, being involved in three car accidents and his sangoma died, Siboniso concluded that having the wrong surname was the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Amanda Black in counselling after being threatened at gunpoint

Musician Amanda Black is seeking trauma counselling after her and her team had a gun pulled on them at the Mapungubwe Music Festival in Limpopo over ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Actress Tessa Twala on being labelled a yellow bone

Being treated differently because she is light skinned isn't something that actress, Tessa Twala views as a privilege or takes lightly. 
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Oskido to intervene in Cassper and DJ Maphorisa 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Mam' Winnie surprises the People's Bae at graduation party TshisaLIVE
  3. Sophie Ndaba marries businessman in 'secret' Italian wedding - reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad strips naked for some of her most daring snaps yet! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I was waiting for an apology'- How Emtee & Cassper settled their 'beef' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X