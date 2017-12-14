La Sauce's music video gets a whopping 4-million views

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, La Sauce explained that they knew the PR stunt would work and wasn't concerned about the social media backlash it initially got.

"Not at all. My team and I knew it would work out perfectly. Priddy Ugly and Bontle were more than just the stars of the music video, they were an inspiration to the song. You could see it at as a stunt and many see it as a celebration of black love - for a while people were celebrating love in all it's forms and that is what my song is about , in a world filled with heartbreak songs we chose to celebrate love, black love."

The song, which is a slow jam inspired by a love story, features Amazulu hit maker, Amanda Black.

La Sauce, who has been compared to Rihanna, said it's not only her music video that has been receiving love. She said her album Broken Lipstick had pleasantly exceeded her expectations.

She said she was proud to be making such "huge" stride at such an early stage of her career.

The 19-year-old singer said she planned to continue to push boundaries through her music.

"Every music video will have its own unique vibe. I don't feel any pressure. I know I bring all the sauce to the screens. I'm not really clear on which "stunt" you are referring to but will I keep thinking outside the box? Yes. Will I keep pushing the envelope? Absolutely. Will I set trends and not follow the norm? Always."