Year in Review: Demi-Leigh conquers the universe with new crown

In November Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters made history when she was crowned Miss Universe, only the second South African to win the crown.

Soon after the pageant she was flown to New York, where she'll now be based and embarked on a week full of interviews and appearances.

Although she posted a picture of herself with her luggage outside her new digs, she said she was underprepared for the move.

"I only had four bags for the pageant, where other girls brought 13 bags. I had three jackets from when I was in Vegas during the pageant and had to send my dad to buy more because it is so cold here."

Although she is not looking forward to winter in New York, Demi said she has got many things she wants to tick off her bucket list.

She has already eaten cheesecake, been to Times Square and been on top of The Empire State Building. Next she wants to take a run in Central Park and read a book outside the library.

"I love exploring and experiencing new things. I am looking forward to all of the travel," she said.

Demi also plans on continuing with her cause, unBreakable, which she launched during her reign as Miss SA. It focusses on empowering women through workshops and talks.

"I want to build on the work previous winners of Miss Universe have achieved. I think it is now clear that beauty and brains don't need to be separate entities and I want to be an example to everybody who has a dream they want to achieve."