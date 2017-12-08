Newly-wed Xoli Zondi shares her love story: From seperation to marriage
Actress Xoli Zondi recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony to the love of her life, Phiwokuhle Zamisa and has shared that she's always known she'd end up with him even when they separated.
The actress called Phiwokuhle her "forever man" saying that she always knew that he would marry her, even after they split up after dating for close to a decade in 2012. Xoli told Drum that she even after the split, they remained "good friends"
"But during our separation I couldn't find anyone I loved the way I love him and I knew he felt the same way."
The actress said Phiwokuhle came back into her life in 2016 and didn't want to waste any time before he asked for her hand in marriage.
"In 2016 he came back into my life and he proposed that year. My heart skipped a beat and I said yes. I was ready," she said.
The pair got married in a traditional ceremony back in July and later had a white wedding.
The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Xoli's famous friends including Mandla Gaduka, Delisile Malinga and Nthati Moshesh were there to support their friend on her special day.
What a lovely weekend attending the Zamisa's wedding!!!!! Drove down Friday morning with Aunti Pho and Aus Nthati , and what an amazing drive it was , No music , just talking all the way!!! LoL loved it!!! Attended the wedding and our @xolizondi looked like a Queen standing next to Mr Zamisa, and the Reception part was just fun fun fun.... Also managed to get my body into the ocean, yes fully Clothed lol, ....and we ended the weekend with a lovely Breakfast with all of us who came together to support @xolizondi on a wedding weekend. Thank you @popsmula @nthatimoshesh @victorndawo , both Zama's and Sli and Mel and Sis Deli and Nongku and Zandile and u Mayor and u Speaker lol..... 💝
