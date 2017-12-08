TshisaLIVE

Newly-wed Xoli Zondi shares her love story: From seperation to marriage

08 December 2017 - 11:13 By TshisaLIVE
Actress Xoli Zondi married Phiwokuhle Zamisa in an elegant ceremony.
Actress Xoli Zondi married Phiwokuhle Zamisa in an elegant ceremony.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Xoli Zondi recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony to the love of her life, Phiwokuhle Zamisa and has shared that she's always known she'd end up with him even when they separated.

The actress called Phiwokuhle her "forever man" saying that she always knew that he would marry her, even after they split up after dating for close to a decade in 2012. Xoli told Drum that she even after the split, they remained "good friends"

"But during our separation I couldn't find anyone I loved the way I love him and I knew he felt the same way."

The actress said Phiwokuhle came back into her life in 2016 and didn't want to waste any time before he asked for her hand in marriage.

"In 2016 he came back into my life and he proposed that year. My heart skipped a beat and I said yes. I was ready," she said.

The pair got married in a traditional ceremony back in July and later had a white wedding. 

The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Xoli's famous friends including  Mandla Gaduka, Delisile Malinga and Nthati Moshesh were there to support their friend on her special day. 

Ngyamthanda lombhemu❤

A post shared by Xoli Zondi (@xolizondi) on

This is love.

A post shared by Xoli Zondi (@xolizondi) on

A post shared by Xoli Zondi (@xolizondi) on

Wedding Day 1 done and dusted.

A post shared by Xoli Zondi (@xolizondi) on

My day looked like this yesterday.❤❤

A post shared by Xoli Zondi (@xolizondi) on

