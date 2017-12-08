TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce recalls how she used to 'obsess' over calories & gym

08 December 2017
Photographer and model Thickleeyonce has proudly detailed her ups and downs with her self-love journey.
Photographer and plus-size model, Thickleeyonce, who has become known for proudly embracing her curves has reflected on a time when she used to airbrush her pictures "to fit in". 

Taking to Instagram Thickleeyonce took a trip down memory lane and shared one of her digitally manipulated pictures.  

"I remember how all I did was obsess over how many calories were in my plate or how I gotta go to the gym all day and always panic when I get on the scale or how disgusting I’d feel after eating fries! I remember how I looked nothing like myself in pictures, just look at how light skinned and airbrushed I look in the second pic, TF? I tried too hard to fit in with what was accepted and just ended up miserable."

Thickleeyonce added that she doesn't miss the days when she tried to change herself, and that she's happier than ever. 

"Miss with that BS now! Living my best life, I’ve never felt more beautiful and more alive, an actual glow up."

Lesego previously preached the self-love message to TshisaLIVE, saying thatshe was all about positivity. 

"I'm all about positivity and self-love and it took a lot for me to get where I am. I celebrate who I am and how I am daily and people often don't understand. It's important that we all stand up against societal standards of beauty and understand that we are all beautiful in our own ways," she said at the time.

Beautiful then, beautiful now. I know we celebrate weight loss errrrday 💪🏾but a quick s/o to those who put on some weight, all everyone says is “remember when you were smaller?” Bish yes I do! I remember how all I did was obsess over how many calories were in my plate or how I gotta go to the gym all day and always panic when I get on the scale or how disgusting I’d feel after eating fries! I remember how I looked nothing like myself in pictures, just look at how light skinned and airbrushed I look in the second pic, TF? I tried too hard to fit in with what was accepted and just ended up miserable. Miss with that BS now! Living my best life, I’ve never felt more beautiful and more alive, an actual glow up. ✨✨✨✨

