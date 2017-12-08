Pasi Koetle: My biggest fear is being typecast as someone like Dintle

"I have been on Scandal! for five years now and what really helps me get into character is the moment I get into her clothing, I leave Mapaseka (her full name) behind and get into her head. I don't think she is normal. She is crazy. I don't think there is anyone who is like her. There is so much going through her head."

After playing the role for so many years, she is often swarmed by fans who only know her as Dintle. She said her biggest fear is being typecaste.

"The character has gone through so much and I think that shows that I can play a number of different roles. There is always something that she is going through and that allows me to exercise my acting muscle. When you play a character for so long, it is possible that you will be typecaste, but I don't think that will happen."

From being a prostitute to falling pregnant and kidnapping her own child, Dintle has gone through a roller coaster of emotions, often leaving Pasi having to go home to her own family and young child to detox.

"I go home to my baby and my husband. I love being a mom. It is so exciting and I have learnt so much about myself. I never knew true love until I got married and had a kid."

Pasi said she was striving to be the type of parent her mother was to her.

"My mother has always been my biggest fan. I remember when I was in matric, she would tell everyone, 'my daughter is in matric and is going to Joburg next year'. I saw how excited she was and I told myself that I will never disappoint her. I don't want to disappoint her. So whenever I was feeling down or alone, I would think of her and push a little more to make her proud."