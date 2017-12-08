TshisaLIVE

Pasi Koetle: My biggest fear is being typecast as someone like Dintle

08 December 2017 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Pasi Koetle thinks that her character Dintle is crazy.
Pasi Koetle thinks that her character Dintle is crazy.
Image: Via Mapaseka Koetle's Instagram

Scandal! actress Pasi Koetle-Nyokong has enjoyed playing the much-loved character of Dintle for the past five years on Scandal! but said her only fear now is being typecast. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Pasi said that she was nothing like her character and thought Dintle was "crazy".

"I have been on Scandal! for five years now and what really helps me get into character is the moment I get into her clothing, I leave Mapaseka (her full name) behind and get into her head. I don't think she is normal. She is crazy. I don't think there is anyone who is like her. There is so much going through her head."

After playing the role for so many years, she is often swarmed by fans who only know her as Dintle. She said her biggest fear is being typecaste.

"The character has gone through so much and I think that shows that I can play a number of different roles. There is always something that she is going through and that allows me to exercise my acting muscle. When you play a character for so long, it is possible that you will be typecaste, but I don't think that will happen."

From being a prostitute to falling pregnant and kidnapping her own child, Dintle has gone through a roller coaster of emotions, often leaving Pasi having to go home to her own family and young child to detox.

"I go home to my baby and my husband. I love being a mom. It is so exciting and I have learnt so much about myself. I never knew true love until I got married and had a kid."

Pasi said she was striving to be the type of parent her mother was to her.

"My mother has always been my biggest fan. I remember when I was in matric, she would tell everyone, 'my daughter is in matric and is going to Joburg next year'. I saw how excited she was and I told myself that I will never disappoint her. I don't want to disappoint her. So whenever I was feeling down or alone, I would think of her and push a little more to make her proud."

SA brands don't care about local artists, says Cassper Nyovest

After battling to find major sponsors for #FillUpFNBStadium, Cassper Nyovest has spoken out on the lack of corporate support for local artists.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

They cut the lights’ - A-Reece on living in a ‘racist’ neighbourhood

Rapper A-Reece claims that his neighbours hate him and his "wrecking crew" friends because they do not understand how a young black man could afford ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

'I lost my dad last week'- Zethe beats heartbreak to win NXT LVL crown

Still struggling with the pain and emotions of having to bury her father, afro-soul jazz musician Zethembiso "Zethe" Mdletshe gave the performance of ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'Racists must be fired' - People’s Bae on alleged Black Motion racist incident

EFF National Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has lambasted British Airways and called on the airline to suspend some of its crew immediately, after the ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Twitter reacts to Papa Penny being called illiterate

Although Papa Penny Ahee is always filled with funny moments, last night's episode left Twitter emotional after Papa Penny revealed how hurt he was ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Meet Julius Malema's super cute family

EFF leader Julius Malema is evidently stepping out of his shell when it comes to his private life.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Meet Julius Malema's super cute family TshisaLIVE
  2. Ncaaaw! Idols SA's Phindy and Christo are in love! TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I'm from Soweto not Hollywood' -Trevor Noah's spicy clapback TshisaLIVE
  4. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune are totes together TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X