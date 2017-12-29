TshisaLIVE

Congrats! These celebs welcomed babies in 2017

29 December 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Karlien and hubby welcomed a baby girl in 2017.
Image: Via Instagram

While 2017 will no doubt be remembered for state capture and junk status, it wasn't all doom and gloom. For many celebrities it was the year they  added to their family with a new baby.

Some of the most famous faces in Mzansi gave birth this year including singer Karlien Van Jaarsveld, Lloyd Cele, soccer player Lehlohonolo Majoro and cricket star AB de Villiers.

Take a look at just some of the Mzansi celebs who welcomed a new addition to their fam.

Mona Monyane

Kenny Kunene

Ntando Duma

Karlien Van Jaarsveld

JR

Pride and Joy... 👩🏽+👶🏼=♥️

A post shared by Jr Bogopa (@jrafrika) on

Lehlohonolo Majoro

Nonhle Ndala

After months of speculation, Nonhle announced that she was expecting twins. She made the announcement on Top Billing and by the time the show aired she confirmed she had already given birth.

"Last month we were blessed with two little miracles Andile Jnr and Amarè Jali ... Thank you to family and friends for respecting our privacy during the pregnancy and your continued support when we welcomed our babies to the world," she wrote at the time.

AB de Villiers

Steve Hofmeyr

Lloyd Cele

5FM's Fix Moeti

Elana Afrika

