Congrats! These celebs welcomed babies in 2017
While 2017 will no doubt be remembered for state capture and junk status, it wasn't all doom and gloom. For many celebrities it was the year they added to their family with a new baby.
Some of the most famous faces in Mzansi gave birth this year including singer Karlien Van Jaarsveld, Lloyd Cele, soccer player Lehlohonolo Majoro and cricket star AB de Villiers.
Take a look at just some of the Mzansi celebs who welcomed a new addition to their fam.
Mona Monyane
Kenny Kunene
Ntando Duma
Karlien Van Jaarsveld
JR
Lehlohonolo Majoro
Nonhle Ndala
After months of speculation, Nonhle announced that she was expecting twins. She made the announcement on Top Billing and by the time the show aired she confirmed she had already given birth.
"Last month we were blessed with two little miracles Andile Jnr and Amarè Jali ... Thank you to family and friends for respecting our privacy during the pregnancy and your continued support when we welcomed our babies to the world," she wrote at the time.
AB de Villiers
Steve Hofmeyr
Lloyd Cele
Introducing #👑 #kingsleylloyd #Cele #4kgs born 17July2017 . . . #prouddad #newborn #boybaby #togodbetheglory #grateful #son #fatherandson #instakids #proudfamily #familyman #daddysboy #instaboy #insta #kingin #joy #love #boi #myson #celefam #bornthisway #cutekids #southafrica #vico #magayi #blessed #godsgift
5FM's Fix Moeti
Elana Afrika
