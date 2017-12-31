Part 2: Tshisa's top read stories of 2017

16 - The lady in the yellow dress: my daughter takes most of my nude pictures

When she first appeared on the Metro FM red carpet, Skolopad became an internet sensation. Whether you applauded her bravery or looked down on her, she didn't really care. In an interview with TshisaLIVE soon after the awards, she admitted that it was her child who took many of her nudes.

"Believe you me‚ most of my half naked pictures‚ is my child who takes them. My daughter takes my pictures for me and even advises me on what to wear or how to pose sometimes."