TshisaLIVE

Part 2: Tshisa's top read stories of 2017

31 December 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela was shot in an attempted hijacking in August.
Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela was shot in an attempted hijacking in August.
Image: Supplied

We've rounded up the year's top read stories by you, our readers. This is part two of our list, where we remind you of the biggest stories of 2017.

11 - Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title

In November Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi lost out to Paxton Fielies in the tightly contested music reality show. After the show, Mthokozisi refused to give media interviews and it was later revealed he was receiving assistance to deal with the loss.

Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title

It has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Idols South Africa runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba is receiving "assistance" after the finale on Sunday night ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

12 - WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's memorial

WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dances at Dumi Masilela's memorial

It's the first time she's made a public appearance since her husband, Dumi Masilela, was shot and killed in a botched hijacking just under a week ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

 13 - Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex

Zodwa Wabantu came to our offices where we got to know a whole different side to the star. She opened up about her time in the spotlight being limited, taking money for sex when she was broke and setting an example for her child.

Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex

"Growing up people always told me I would be nothing. I know what I am here for. I knew I had 'something' but I didn't think it would be this ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

14 - BREAKING: Gospel star Lundi Tyamara has died

After being in and out of hospital while battling stomach TB and liver complications, Lundi Tyamara died in January at the age of 38. He was hailed as an inspiration to many and although he had spent time time out of the spotlight and had financial worries, his contribution to gospel music was applauded.

Image: Gallo Images

15 - Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela has died

Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela has died

It has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela died in a hijacking on Wednesday evening.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

16 - The lady in the yellow dress: my daughter takes most of my nude pictures

When she first appeared on the Metro FM red carpet, Skolopad became an internet sensation. Whether you applauded her bravery or looked down on her, she didn't really care. In an interview with TshisaLIVE soon after the awards, she admitted that it was her child who took many of her nudes.

"Believe you me‚ most of my half naked pictures‚ is my child who takes them. My daughter takes my pictures for me and even advises me on what to wear or how to pose sometimes."

17 - Buhle Mkhize: What if I put it to you that I’m a chocolate fudge cake

Buhle Mkhize is the queen of serving body goals and isn't shy to come up with a whole new lingo. Like that time she called herself a chocolate fudge cake. Of course, her fans were ready to take a bite.

18 - Broken: Inside Dumi Masilela’s shattered family after his murder

Broken: Inside Dumi Masilela's shattered family after his murder

Hours after Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela took his last breath on Thursday morning, his widow Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema is still "devastated and in ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

19 - Babes Wodumo shows off her assets – Twitter goes crazy.

Babes Wodumo shows off her assets - Twitter goes crazy

Babes Wodumo caused major traffic on Twitter last night, after she posted a revealing picture of herself with a caption that was quickly dubbed a ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

20 - WATCH: ANN7 reporter Kathrada mess up goes viral

A video of an ANN7 reporter struggling to pronounce Ahmed Kathrada's name went viral. Eventually the journalist gave up and said on live TV " guys, I can't."

 

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. AKA announces Bonang 'split' (again), Twitter calls bs TshisaLIVE
  2. Tumi Morake and family involved in head-on collision TshisaLIVE
  3. 6 pictures from Robbie Malinga's memorial service TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE
  5. Three surprise celebrity pregnancies we weren't ready for! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X