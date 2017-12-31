Part 2: Tshisa's top read stories of 2017
We've rounded up the year's top read stories by you, our readers. This is part two of our list, where we remind you of the biggest stories of 2017.
11 - Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title
In November Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi lost out to Paxton Fielies in the tightly contested music reality show. After the show, Mthokozisi refused to give media interviews and it was later revealed he was receiving assistance to deal with the loss.
12 - WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's memorial
13 - Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex
Zodwa Wabantu came to our offices where we got to know a whole different side to the star. She opened up about her time in the spotlight being limited, taking money for sex when she was broke and setting an example for her child.
14 - BREAKING: Gospel star Lundi Tyamara has died
After being in and out of hospital while battling stomach TB and liver complications, Lundi Tyamara died in January at the age of 38. He was hailed as an inspiration to many and although he had spent time time out of the spotlight and had financial worries, his contribution to gospel music was applauded.
15 - Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela has died
16 - The lady in the yellow dress: my daughter takes most of my nude pictures
When she first appeared on the Metro FM red carpet, Skolopad became an internet sensation. Whether you applauded her bravery or looked down on her, she didn't really care. In an interview with TshisaLIVE soon after the awards, she admitted that it was her child who took many of her nudes.
"Believe you me‚ most of my half naked pictures‚ is my child who takes them. My daughter takes my pictures for me and even advises me on what to wear or how to pose sometimes."
17 - Buhle Mkhize: What if I put it to you that I’m a chocolate fudge cake
Buhle Mkhize is the queen of serving body goals and isn't shy to come up with a whole new lingo. Like that time she called herself a chocolate fudge cake. Of course, her fans were ready to take a bite.
18 - Broken: Inside Dumi Masilela’s shattered family after his murder
19 - Babes Wodumo shows off her assets – Twitter goes crazy.
20 - WATCH: ANN7 reporter Kathrada mess up goes viral
A video of an ANN7 reporter struggling to pronounce Ahmed Kathrada's name went viral. Eventually the journalist gave up and said on live TV " guys, I can't."
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE