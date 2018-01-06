The year that was for Bonang: Slayage, scandals & lessons

Leaving Metro FM

Perhaps the most shocking thing we saw from Bonang was her abrupt and "drama filled" resignation from SABC's Metro FM in April.

The former The Front Row presenter left the station amidst annual line-up changes, which included introducing a new co-host, Lerato Kganyago.

Bonang told TshisaLIVE at the time that she left Metro on "principle" and not because of having to co-host with Lerato.

"It could have been anybody else in that chair. It could have been male‚ female‚ a famous person or a non-famous person. It was principle that mattered to me."

She said she was leaving because the station only told her about the line-up changes an hour before going on air. However evidence emerged proving otherwise.

WhatsApp messages, emails and records of phone calls between Metro FM station manager Sibongile Mtayli, Metro FM programme manager Tony Soglo and Bonang proved that the station made several attempts to meet with her before.