Sbahle: I deserve to be in a foreign country with my tiniest bikinis

08 January 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sbahle has been heating up Instagram with her bikini snaps.
Image: Via Sbahle's Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane has been causing meltdowns for many of her fans over the festive season, posting snaps of herself in a closet full of bikinis. So, when the fitness guru got her hands on a new cozzie, she couldn't help but show it off to fans.

Sbahle has been keeping our minds off the rumours of her engagement to Kaizer Chief's goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune by posting several snaps of herself in her swimming gear. In fact, she took to Instagram recently to show fans a new bikini she had bought.

Because it's #WCW #TrapCity

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

The star was obviously feeling herself and took to Insta-live stories to share her frustration at being stuck at home and not overseas in her best bikinis.

"Why am I still in the country? I deserve to be in a foreign country with my tiniest bikinis," she wrote, next to a sad-faced emoji.

She made the most of the situation though and later posted several pictures of herself in her favourite bikinis.

T H E C I T Y D O N T F E E L G O O D N O M O R E

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

Penny Penny's son should be a national key point in 2018

Penny Penny's son Bafana Mdluli once again steamed up screens on Wednesday when he made an appearance on his famous father's reality TV show Papa ...
10 days ago

Year in Review: Remembering Dumi Masilela

Possibly the most sudden and saddest death that shook Mzansi this year was that of talented actor and singer Dumi Masilela who died after he was shot ...
11 days ago

Solange cancels SA visit, Twitter goes cray

Solange on Wednesday night confirmed that she would not be performing at her scheduled Joburg appearance at AFROPUNK due to be held on 30 and 31 ...
11 days ago

WATCH: 'He asked me to shake his hand' - Family describe Robbie's last moments

On Wednesday Robbie Malinga's family and friends gathered at a housing complex in northern Johannesburg to host a press conference about the ...
11 days ago

Family reveal Robbie Malinga had pancreatic cancer, detail last moments

Robbie Malinga's brother confirmed on Wednesday that the music veteran was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in June this year, leading to ...
11 days ago
