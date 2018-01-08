Sbahle: I deserve to be in a foreign country with my tiniest bikinis
Sbahle Mpisane has been causing meltdowns for many of her fans over the festive season, posting snaps of herself in a closet full of bikinis. So, when the fitness guru got her hands on a new cozzie, she couldn't help but show it off to fans.
Sbahle has been keeping our minds off the rumours of her engagement to Kaizer Chief's goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune by posting several snaps of herself in her swimming gear. In fact, she took to Instagram recently to show fans a new bikini she had bought.
The star was obviously feeling herself and took to Insta-live stories to share her frustration at being stuck at home and not overseas in her best bikinis.
"Why am I still in the country? I deserve to be in a foreign country with my tiniest bikinis," she wrote, next to a sad-faced emoji.
She made the most of the situation though and later posted several pictures of herself in her favourite bikinis.
