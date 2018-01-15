'He’s got that James Bond look' - Mixed race couple wins life on OPW
A mixed race couple nearly shut down the internet on Sunday when their wedding was broadcast on popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding, with many fans hailing them the picture of the perfect South Africa.
Michael and Mbali had viewers swooning over their relationship as they documented their special with their young son in tow.
Mbali said her husband had a James Bond look with a slight African twist, which Twitter agreed with.
The groom’s accent. I was never ready #OPW pic.twitter.com/TY3756NZ0E— Peaches (@Miss_Palee) January 14, 2018
They soo beautiful 😢😢💗😍😍#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/M3RwooLd8f— Fortunate Dlamini (@fortunate_Dee1) January 14, 2018
Beautiful Woman— Njabulo Kubheka (@NjabuloDBN) January 14, 2018
Beautiful Family
Love wins@missbling23 #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/POZH7MbGys
While the couple's races were a major topic of discussion, fans were also taken aback when Mbali claimed to have met Michael on West Street in Durban. Twitter could believe the catch because the busy Durban street is considered a crime hot spot.
People walk kuWest Street and find husbands. We walk on West Street and we get mugged. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/ZF92DOiD5i— black unicorn (@Unathay) January 14, 2018
From now on West street should be the hot spot 😂😂😂😂😂.....but also leave your valuables @ home #OurPerfectWedding— ........... (@noks_ma2c) January 14, 2018
We only see amaphara and those guys who ask us " uyagibela sisi" Ku West Street. And then naba abo Mbali 😢#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/AMOyWxX3zO— Philile Ndwalane (@black_marphiley) January 14, 2018
A white boy in West Street? You hardly find white guys in West Street buka nasi ngfunga ubaba 👀 👀 👀#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/vXkgr1pd38— Philile Ndwalane (@black_marphiley) January 14, 2018
The couple's relationship was also questioned when it emerged that he had not paid lobola and was "broke".
I'm living to see the day when a white woman marries a broke black man! #OurPerfectWedding #OPW #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/50VatW4qT7— Buhle🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@LollyNodada) January 14, 2018
So the mlungu didn't pay lobola cos his family is not involved, uyajabula yaz #OPW pic.twitter.com/dbqRCCQ56f— CadreMpheme (@Cadre_cde) January 14, 2018
I don't think I would be able to date a broke white man. I mean. Ungumlungu for ntoni dan?#OPW— Ayapitsa amadoda rhaaaaaaaaa. (@Gcobisa_D) January 14, 2018
Mbali responded to the criticism by posting a picture of the couple during their traditional ceremony and explained that Michael paid lobola out of his own pocket.
Guys he did pay every cent of lobola to my parents by himself with no assistance and wambhathisa my entire family.... So weve had our traditional wedding. ❤ pic.twitter.com/LBPrGpdNmJ— Bling Bezuidenhout (@missbling23) January 14, 2018
