'He’s got that James Bond look' - Mixed race couple wins life on OPW

15 January 2018 - 10:04 By Kyle Zeeman
Mbali and Michael Bezuidenhout captured the hearts of OPW fans this week.
Mbali and Michael Bezuidenhout captured the hearts of OPW fans this week.
A mixed race couple nearly shut down the internet on Sunday when their wedding was broadcast on popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding, with many fans hailing them the picture of the perfect South Africa.

Michael and Mbali had viewers swooning over their relationship as they documented their special with their young son in tow.

Mbali said her husband had a James Bond look with a slight African twist, which Twitter agreed with.  

While the couple's races were a major topic of discussion, fans were also taken aback when Mbali claimed to have met Michael on West Street in Durban. Twitter could believe the catch because the busy Durban street is considered a crime hot spot. 

The couple's relationship was also questioned when it emerged that he had not paid lobola and was "broke".

Mbali responded to the criticism by posting a picture of the couple during their traditional ceremony and explained that Michael  paid lobola out of his own pocket.

