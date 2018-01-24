TshisaLIVE

UngDVDyelani viral star is available for 'appearances'

24 January 2018 - 14:03 By Chrizelda Kekana
Viral Ungdvdyelani Manje video star Senzi Mathaba
Image: Via instagram

After becoming an overnight internet sensation with her viral UngDVDyelani manje (why are you filming me) phrase, Senzi Mathaba has revealed she's ready for fame and to make appearances.

The viral star, who was identified by Twitter CSI, is a 24-year-old nurse from KZN.

Senzi told Mo Flava on The Drive With Mo Flava & Masechaba Ndlovu that she was happy about becoming a familiar face because she "always" knew she would be famous one day.

"I am famous and now I am all over social media because of the video. It's nice, it wasn't something I made by mistake, I just didn't think it would be so big. But I also told my friend, 'you know what, I'm going to be famous one day. You'll see.'"

In the viral video Senzi blurted out "Ungdvdyelani manje?" after she was caught off-guard and wanted to find out why she was being recorded. 

The direct translation of the word means, "why are you DVD'ing me?" and the phrase blew up from there.

The 24-year-old said she was ready to be booked for events, where she would make guest appearances, just so people could get to know her and hear her say "Ungdvdyelani manje?" live.

Senzi said she doesn't plan on turning this into a business but was advised to charge for appearances. She said that she was willing to negotiate a fee and hoped that it would become a lucrative activity.

"My colleagues know I am crazy, they know I am always making jokes. I didn't know that video would go viral but now I met a person that showed me that it can be lucrative. However, there's no set direction yet."

She even has T-shirts for the movement now:

