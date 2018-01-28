Unathi Msengana conquers Kilimanjaro

Idols SA judge Unathi Msengana has described the nine-day climb up Mount Kilimanjaro as an emotional experience.

Unathi embarked on her biggest fitness journey yet as part of a campaign to raise awareness about Africa and the importance of being united.

The TV star successfully reached the peak of the mountain a few days ago and found it difficult to describe the experience.

"I've been struggling to articulate my emotions about this trip until I spoke to a friend of mine this morning who put me at ease as he shared his intentions of summiting this beautiful mountain and world and African Heritage.

"It was a very emotional trip for me because of the alone time I had but more so in losing Bra Hugh the day after I summitted and obviously constantly thinking of the incredible Gugu Zulu on my trip."

Unathi explained how she and Gugu's wife, Letshego have been friends for years and that's how long she knew and loved them for.

She said she did a lot of soul searching on the trip and realised that "we are never alone and that we are living on borrowed time".

Unathi struggled to hold back her tears when she reached the top of the mountain, and shared the experience through a video.