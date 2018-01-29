TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Riky Rick, Reason & Minnie Dlamini slay at the Sun Met

29 January 2018 - 09:15 By Chrizelda Kekana
Minnie Dlamini went all out for the Sun Met this past weekend.
Image: Via Instagram

The fashion at the Sun Met this past weekend was daring to say the least, and one of the people that went all out was South Africa's 'diamond' Minnie Dlamini, who stepped out of the norm with her make-up and outfit. 

It was a glamorous day at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town, where celebrities aimed to impress on the red carpet with their interpretation of this year's theme.

The theme was Style Ahead Of The Field inspired by Africa, and Mzansi celebs didn't hold back. Minnie wore a fiery red dress but it was her out of the box make-up and accessories that made her stand out.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Minnie said she followed her mood and wanted to be bold.

"I always give them the mood of how I want to feel in the dress. I still wanna feel sexy, voluptuous and celebrate my curves but I also want to be comfortable. I definitely wanted to be in red because it is a daring and bold colour and of course being the new face of (GH) Mumm, master of celebrations, it demanded me to be bold."

Others celebs that had people talking on social media were Lootlove and her bae Reason, Blue Mbombo and Riky Rick.

Check out some of the red carpet glamour: 

