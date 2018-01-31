Here's why Ntando is launching a lingerie range named after her daughter

Ntando Duma is set to once again take a shot at the fashion world, this time with a lingerie range named after her daughter, showing her obsession with both her little one and clothing design.

Ntando told TshisaLIVE she was tired of seeing women around her with mismatched underwear and decided to launch a range to help.

"I have grown and matured to understand the importance of matching underwear. I have seen a few not-so-impressive examples from women around me and I felt it would be great to show them that it is important for a women and their partners that their underwear matches."

Some may think it strange that she has named her underwear range after her daughter (her daughter's second name is LisaKhanya), but the star said the underwear line was a reflection of her obsession with her baby girl.

"My daughter has become the most important thing in my life. Everything I do, I do for her and it also sounded really cool to name it after my daughter. My daughter has a beautiful name, given to her by her dad: Lisakhanya. The range is called Love Lisa, which just reflects my obsession for my daughter."

The range will release on her daughter's birthday on June 28 and feature a number of items for all types of women.

"I don't want to reveal too much right now but I have different styles for different women and body shapes. I am really excited about this and I am passionate about changing the clothing game for women."

The star first stepped into the fashion world last year when she collaborated with a local fashion house to design a range of kids clothes called Dejavu Kids.

Er, you do know that you can still mix and match, even with a new line, right?