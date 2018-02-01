DJ Black Coffee stays winning with Ibiza return

DJ Black Coffee is determined to pick up from the massive success he had in 2017 and has hit the ground running. The world-renowned DJ announced on Wednesday that he would be returning to his prestigious residency in Ibiza.

Black Coffee rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest names in world music with a residency at Hï Ibiza from June to September last year. He was the first DJ in the world to take up this residency.

Black Coffee added to this accomplishment last month by announcing another residency at Wynn nightclub in Las Vegas.

Now after scoring a gig at Coachella and setting tour dates for around the world, the star announced that he would be jetting back to the world's party capital in May.