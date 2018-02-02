TshisaLIVE

Pastor Mboro 'to beat' day zero with 90-day prayer

02 February 2018 - 10:10 By Kyle Zeeman
Pastor Mboro is holding a 90-day prayer service to bring rain to Cape Town.
Pastor Mboro is holding a 90-day prayer service to bring rain to Cape Town.

As the country scrambles to help Cape Town beat 'Day Zero',  Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng has claimed that he can help the drought-stricken area by praying for rain.

The pastor told Sowetan that concerned South Africans had been pleading for him to intervene in the crisis. The pastor told the publication that he decided the best way to help the situation would be to start a 90-day prayer service. 

"I do not have miracles, but through God the situation won't have to reach zero level zone. I know God will answer."

The pastor will start the service at his Incredible Happenings Ministries church on Sunday, praying for rain to fall in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

He will then jet into Cape Town a few days later to meet with spiritual and political leaders in the area.

Politicians and celebrities, including rapper Brickz, attended a special service for rain held by Mboro in 2016.

After rain fell, Mboro told Daily Sun that God told him to pray for the nation. 

“God instructed me to stand up and pray for rain. We prayed and the rain did come, even though it was storms.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced earlier this week that Day Zero, the day when taps would be turned off in Cape Town, had been pushed back four days to April 16.

