Zodwa hits back at 'go to school' shade

02 February 2018 - 09:58 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa has no plans to go back to school.
Zodwa Wabantu is too busy counting her coins to worry about chasing degrees and exams stress.

The star has been working hard to build enough cash to retire next year but was criticised recently by a fan for not focusing enough on getting an education.

Commenting on Zodwa's Instagram page, the fan asked when she would go back to school and said there was still "hope" for her.

"When are you going back to school Zodwa? Even Julius Malema went back to school, he's a graduate and he registered to do his Masters at Wits. There is hope for everyone if you believe in yourself."

Zodwa wasn't about that life and quickly clapped back, telling the fan she was never going back to school.

She added that she was happy getting her money and was only R200,000 away from making her first million.

"I'm so sorry, I will never go back to school. I'm okay counting my R800,000 wishing to reach a million soon."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa revealed that she failed matric and moved from job to job to try to make ends meet before getting her big break by dancing in clubs in Durban.

“I left home when I was 16 and until today, no matter how hard life was out there, I never packed up and went back home. When you are young, you are less fearful of life because you are optimistic compared to when you are older. Back then I just hustled."

