HHP: Growing up as a chubby kid was always weird

05 February 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
HHP has reflected on being teased for his weight as a little kid.
HHP has reflected on being teased for his weight as a little kid.

Rapper HHP has revealed how he was teased as kid because he has always been 'chubby'.

Speaking to Metro FM's DJ Fresh this week, HHP said children would give him a hard time growing up but he remembered a hilarious experience when his weight came in handy.

"Growing up as a chubby kid was always weird. But there was this one time that I really appreciated it. Me and my friends were walking down the road and this dog started chasing us. Everyone started running and I was the only fat kid. Already I am crying. I was slowing down and getting ready to die. Other dogs started joining in the chase. Suddenly something miraculous happened. The dogs whizzed past me. They were looking for the fastest. I realised then that being fat had its perks."

Because of his weight, the rapper also played rugby. He recounted how he would often try to run during games but not move as quickly as he thought he was going.

"One time I had the ball and I was so sure I was going to score the try. In my mind I am cruising but the guy who tackled me just walked up to me. I was like; 'How does this happen?". 

The musician has constantly been body shamed on social media. While he often laughed it off by sharing stories or jokes about his weight, he once told a fan that he felt his weight and fame made him an easy punching bag for cyber abuse.

"Don't you know?! Jabba is not only weak...he's slow and fat. Easy to hit. Hard to miss. I'm the perfect punch bag."

