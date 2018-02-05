'One man's trash is another man's treasure' - Twitter gushes over OPW couple
The love story of Grace and Michael Msibi had Twitter inspired to keep looking for love when they heard that Michael met Grace at home affairs where she was going through the divorce process from her first marriage.
Michael explained that when he saw Grace, who looked like a damsel in distress, he knew he wanted to be her knight in shining armour.
Twitter was impressed that even after Grace gave Michael the wrong contact details, Michael didn't give up until he found her. They were further inspired after the couple explained that a horrible car accident left Grace with memory loss, but Michael never left her side.
Twitter loved how everything about the wedding worked out well. They applauded the decor, the outfits and couldn't stop gushing about the love story that left them inspired.
Grace's bubbly personality also won them over:
The kind of love I still believe in😭😭❤❤#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/3ARhuCT1vu— Fifi🌹 (@mk_ramal) February 4, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding God is good. The way they met.— 🎖👑•••man's the KING•••👑🎖 (@simphiw_sitheb) February 4, 2018
I want to meet my wife at court while she divorces her husband pic.twitter.com/T93DX65dl7
Makoti's traditional attire is gorgeous 😍😍😍 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/7nNBhHCLiH— Venus👑 (@priscillasejake) February 4, 2018
Indeed this was a perfect, stunning wedding👏👏 #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/GiJNVBEoHv— Tumie (@Nandyie_SA) February 4, 2018
Going to home affairs tomoro, just need to verify if my ID number is correct 😃 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/EflizdpJTu— Pheladi Nailana (@pheladi063) February 4, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding Umakoti is such a Vibe Yenina🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣I love her!!!! pic.twitter.com/3TgVt8WmU2— Sakhu_Desha👑🐝 (@sakhu_m) February 4, 2018
Umakoti is a slay queen #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/du6pTNZoui— Miss Luh (@lungoh_ngcobo) February 4, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding Home Affairs tomorrow after watching OPW pic.twitter.com/WipYPHwDUC— Sifiso (@Sifiso49448589) February 4, 2018
There's still hope ladies...#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/mz1C3IoQiP— Mamela kwedini (@tyhiniMadoda) February 4, 2018
Why didn't the thunder happen when she mentioned the brain damage and him having to hear her call her ex husbands name #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/x9dyTAlmT1— 2018 AFRICA (@2018AFRICA) February 4, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding— Nokukhanya❤ (@lesedi_0) February 4, 2018
The deco😍😍😍😍 this wedding is beyond perfect pic.twitter.com/iYB0GVRZ5W
I love this Mama maan, she's giving me so much life yaaaasss Mamzo yaaaasss #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/d5rjLe6sw2— Intsay'za (@Theo_MKJ) February 4, 2018
Grace is beautiful and hot magogo! #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/Z1qhztbNlo— Sihle-The-General (@SihleGeneral180) February 4, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding— Boitshwarelo Mothibi (@boitshwarelogm) February 4, 2018
Why don't we meet men like these kanti😭😭 pic.twitter.com/njyanNTCgG
