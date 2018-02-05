'One man's trash is another man's treasure' - Twitter gushes over OPW couple

The love story of Grace and Michael Msibi had Twitter inspired to keep looking for love when they heard that Michael met Grace at home affairs where she was going through the divorce process from her first marriage.

Michael explained that when he saw Grace, who looked like a damsel in distress, he knew he wanted to be her knight in shining armour.

Twitter was impressed that even after Grace gave Michael the wrong contact details, Michael didn't give up until he found her. They were further inspired after the couple explained that a horrible car accident left Grace with memory loss, but Michael never left her side.

Twitter loved how everything about the wedding worked out well. They applauded the decor, the outfits and couldn't stop gushing about the love story that left them inspired.

Grace's bubbly personality also won them over: