TshisaLIVE

'One man's trash is another man's treasure' - Twitter gushes over OPW couple

05 February 2018 - 10:50 By Chrizelda Kekana
OPW couple Grace and Michael have been through the most but love has won for them.
OPW couple Grace and Michael have been through the most but love has won for them.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic/Twitter

The love story of Grace and Michael Msibi had Twitter inspired to keep looking for love when they heard that Michael met Grace at home affairs where she was going through the divorce process from her first marriage.

Michael explained that when he saw Grace, who looked like a damsel in distress, he knew he wanted to be her knight in shining armour.

Twitter was impressed that even after Grace gave Michael the wrong contact details, Michael didn't give up until he found her. They were further inspired after the couple explained that a horrible car accident left Grace with memory loss, but Michael never left her side.

Twitter loved how everything about the wedding worked out well. They applauded the decor, the outfits and couldn't stop gushing about the love story that left them inspired.

Grace's bubbly personality also won them over:

Bonnie Mbuli to bare more of her life in second book

After her first memoir, Eyebags & Dimples left readers with many unanswered questions, Bonnie Mbuli has revealed that she's working on a second book ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Loyiso Bala calls for Inxeba to be banned, Twitter roasts him

While the director, actors and producers of Inxeba (The Wound) called for calm over the weekend after some cast members and movie-house staff ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

WATCH: Carpo’s vosho fail is the funniest thing in the world

Even if you were having a bad day, you can be guaranteed of that changing when Carpo is around. 
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'I've been running for too long' -The Queen's Petronella to venture into comedy

Veteran actress Thembsie Matu is without a doubt one of the funniest personalities in Mzansi and the star has finally decided to face her fears, and ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Eastern Cape cinemas cancel screenings of Inxeba (The Wound) amid threats

Two Eastern Cape movie houses have postponed Friday’s release of controversial film The Wound (Inxeba) – as several groups have threatened to picket ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 5 snaps of Somizi & his bae that will melt your heart TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Carpo’s vosho fail is the funniest thing in the world TshisaLIVE
  3. Julius Malema to his wifey: 'Allow me to be next to you in your next 50 ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu compares dating 'Ben 10s' to dating older men TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I need to date someone who works at a bank' 12 telling quotes from AKA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
Cape Town rescue dogs receive 69 tons of water from Joburg animal lovers
X