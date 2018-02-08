Swizz Beatz gifts bestie Black Coffee with R220k watch

A picture of Black Coffee wearing three timepieces recently surfaced on social media, leaving fans of the DJ shocked after it was revealed that the three watches were gifts from Swizz Beatz, with one watch priced at over R220k.

In true Mzansi style, tweeps first went on to make their own assumptions about why Black Coffee would wear three timepieces.

Some assumed he was keeping up with time in USA, Ibiza and SA. While others said the man is just trying to show the world that he has 72 hours in a day.

One of Swizz's fans came to the rescue, explaining that the US producer and his two pals gave the watches to Coffee as a sign of gratitude for his hospitality towards them.

"Yes (he's wearing three watches), he got them from Swizz Beatz.... Swizz was on Instagram saying his crew gave those watches to him to thank him for a warm welcome in SA," the tweep explained.

Cassper Nyovest, who also got some quality time with the producer and was apparently present for exchange, also came through with some more details of what happened leading up to Coffee wearing three watches.

The rapper also explained that one of the watches was the very first of an exclusive 250 batch of Shawn Carter Hublot black watches.

The timepiece is one of two new watches designed by Shawn Carter aka Jay-Z and produced by Hublot. According to Forbes.com the limited editions are Classic Fusion models and bear the Shawn Carter logo cut into the dial, revealing some of the movement's architecture.