WATCH: Trevor Noah bids farewell to his 'president of jokes,' Jacob Zuma

20 February 2018 - 12:01 By Chrizelda Kekana
Trevor Noah bids farewell to Jacob Zuma.
Image: Abigail Javier

While the country is still adjusting to having a new South African president, comedian Trevor Noah has compiled a tribute of his past jokes to bid farewell to Jacob Zuma, who he's dubbed the "president of jokes". 

The comedian, who is now based in the States and presents The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, shared a brief tweet saying he would miss the comedy material Jacob Zuma provided during his term.

"I don't care what the people say, he will always be the president of jokes. Farewell Jacob Zuma." 

Jacob Zuma has been part of most of Trevor's shows from his first major show Daywalker to There's a Gupta on My Stoep.

Check out the side-splitting video compilation here: 

