#BornACrime debate rages on: Don’t tell Trevor Noah about SA actors
Twitter found itself split in the middle following Trevor Noah's announcement that there's a biopic about his life in the works and that internationally renowned actress Lupita Nyong'o would star as the comedian's mother.
Trevor took to social media to make the announcement that his book, Born A Crime would be turned into a movie. The Daily Show host shared how excited he was that Lupita would star as his mother, Patricia Noah.
Lupita and the rest of the world shared in the excitement.
"Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation!"
However, it was only a matter of time until South Africans sparked up a debate expressing their "dissatisfaction" over Trevor not choosing a local actress to play his mother.
People called each other out saying Trevor didn't owe Mzansi actors anything and should be left to do as he pleases with his story. Others simply hoped the rest of the cast would feature local talent as well.
See some of the opinions below:
They cry we need South African stories told by South Africans...ohk— Mmapula (@Mmaps_ThePro) February 22, 2018
Fast forward #Inxeba happens and boom 💥 “you can’t tell the people about our culture nywe nywe”
South Africans are not ready to own their own stories, no TOLERANCE
Trevor do it with Americans #BornACrime
Couldn't They Give a Chance a South African Actor To Play @Trevornoah s Mother On #BornACrime pic.twitter.com/pXU4Fu3zE6— #NeighbourBoy (@RaraMarley) February 22, 2018
I am waiting for everyone to call for a boycott of this movie if doesn't have actual Xhosas playing Xhosa speaking characters.— ZacFromWakandaStillSavage (@Isaac_Moselane) February 22, 2018
Otherwise like I said before, y'all don't have backbones!!
#BornACrime
Lupita is African and I am not mad at her playing Trevor's mother at all. That she's a producer on the project which is even greater news! She's an African telling an African story. Power to her. #BornACrime— Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) February 22, 2018
I'm happy for Trevor Noah, but a bit disappointed that some of the main characters are to be portrayed but none South Africans? After Tsotsi and its success, our people should be believing more in local talent #BornACrime— Kokwele M. Phillix (@Matome_Kay) February 22, 2018
I secretly wanted a Xhosa woman, maybe @tembisa to play @TrevorNoah's mom. Nobody can play a Xhosa woman better than a Xhosa woman. #BornAcrime— philile (@_phillzM) February 22, 2018
When I heard #BornACrime was going to be a movie, I thought of petronella as @Trevornoah 's mother, she'll kill the part #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/SwZMy7iVMq— Thabang Calvyntl (@Calvyntl) February 22, 2018
Fake wokeness all over my TL from people that don't even support SAn movies. Month in month out our movies bomb in the theatres yet you shout SA has talent that you yourselves don't go support. Enough with the hypocrisy.#BornACrime— Manzila (@siyandam) February 22, 2018
South Africans suffer from entitlement issues #BornACrime— Nos September (@gudtobeblack) February 22, 2018
Trevor 👏🏽 doesn’t 👏🏽 owe 👏🏽 SAns 👏🏽 anything 👏🏽— Lungile (@Lungie_x) February 22, 2018
Chill y’all 🤔#BornACrime
Tweeps also decided the only thing better than Trevor playing himself in the movie would be casting Scandal!'s Brighton Ngoma as the comedian.
This guy would make a great trevor noah #BornACrime pic.twitter.com/oGeVYtYaFn— Yolana (@Yolana64765341) February 22, 2018
