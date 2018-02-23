TshisaLIVE

#BornACrime debate rages on: Don’t tell Trevor Noah about SA actors

23 February 2018 - 10:57 By Chrizelda Kekana
There is an ongoing debate on Twitter as to whether Trevor Noah should look to SA for the cast of his upcoming film.
There is an ongoing debate on Twitter as to whether Trevor Noah should look to SA for the cast of his upcoming film.
Image: Via Instagram

Twitter found itself split in the middle following Trevor Noah's announcement that there's a biopic about his life in the works and that internationally renowned actress Lupita Nyong'o would star as the comedian's mother.

Trevor took to social media to make the announcement that his book, Born A Crime would be turned into a movie. The Daily Show host shared how excited he was that Lupita would star as his mother, Patricia Noah.

Lupita and the rest of the world shared in the excitement.

"Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation!"

However, it was only a matter of time until South Africans sparked up a debate expressing their "dissatisfaction" over Trevor not choosing a local actress to play his mother. 

People called each other out saying Trevor didn't owe Mzansi actors anything and should be left to do as he pleases with his story. Others simply hoped the rest of the cast would feature local talent as well.

See some of the opinions below:

Tweeps also decided the only thing better than Trevor playing himself in the movie would be casting Scandal!'s Brighton Ngoma as the comedian.

DJ Tira on jealousy, free data & calling fans broke

Musician and Afrotainment boss DJ Tira has been accused of being jealous of other artists and being rude to fans, but Tira said he is moving too fast ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Sphamandla Dhludhlu's gay role on iKhaya has taught him big life lessons

Even though actor Sphamandla Dhludhlu is a heterosexual male in real life, he plays a homosexual in iKhaya and has experienced a glimpse of the hate ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Hugh Masekela's family want a simple tombstone to honour him

The family of Hugh Masekela requested a simple tombstone to honour the late jazz legend, in keeping with the star's wishes.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

The Queen's Motsoaledi Setumo: I spent my childhood feeling unloved

Actress Motsoaledi Setumo has opened up about growing up with the mentality that all the odds were against her and how she eventually learnt to work ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Skeem Saam's Leshole finally gets a break!

After weeks of putting fans through a roller coaster of emotions, creators of popular soapie Skeem Saam finally brought some good fortune to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Trevor Noah bids farewell to his 'president of jokes,' Jacob Zuma TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: SABC newsreader slips up & calls Zuma - 'Jacob Ramaphosa' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: MP floors Twitter with broken Venda tribute to Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Limpopo, come fetch your daughter'- Skeem Saam's Eunice shocks fans TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi still shook over that Gigaba and Kendrick Lamar moment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze
X