BornACrime debate rages on: Don’t tell Trevor Noah about SA actors

Twitter found itself split in the middle following Trevor Noah's announcement that there's a biopic about his life in the works and that internationally renowned actress Lupita Nyong'o would star as the comedian's mother.

Trevor took to social media to make the announcement that his book, Born A Crime would be turned into a movie. The Daily Show host shared how excited he was that Lupita would star as his mother, Patricia Noah.

Lupita and the rest of the world shared in the excitement.

"Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation!"

However, it was only a matter of time until South Africans sparked up a debate expressing their "dissatisfaction" over Trevor not choosing a local actress to play his mother.

People called each other out saying Trevor didn't owe Mzansi actors anything and should be left to do as he pleases with his story. Others simply hoped the rest of the cast would feature local talent as well.

See some of the opinions below: