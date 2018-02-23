Twitter puts Cassper Nyovest on blast for telling people to 'travel more'
Cassper Nyovest may have intended to motivate fans by telling them to "travel more", but instead he got backlash and was called out for having low-key "show off" tendencies.
The rapper has been living his best life in the States, hanging out with A-listers and recording songs with international rappers such as French Montana and Quavo.
In what seemed like an attempt to share the moment with fans and "inspire" them to follow in his footsteps, Cassper tweeted that people needed to "get out" of their comfort zones by traveling.
Travel niggas!!! Get out your comfort zones!!! I was in studio with French, Quavo and The Weekend pulled up on him. I just froze. Then I got to see the boys work. Me & French did some shit. Quavo is a fuckin genius at this shit. Got to see it first hand. French is just 2 wavy!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) February 21, 2018
It didn't take long for Twitter to hit back at the comment.
Tweeps loaded his timeline with memes expressing how they weren't just chilling in one place because they want to. They explained that they did not have the resources to travel and were more concerned about finding employment, therefore the tweet felt like a jab.
Can't travel just yet, still... pic.twitter.com/4ARqM4QM9J— Coco💕 (@Carolz_Carrot) February 21, 2018
Funny things rich people say 😭😭 telling broke mense to travel more, like we have a choice. Hamba nathi next time— K.R.E.A.M (@Sthabi_ee) February 21, 2018
it takes 'money to travel" yes even a "shot left" is a bit expensive!😢— Pitsi Moyaha (@Pitsi_SA) February 21, 2018
Travel and go where???ko Marabastad? pic.twitter.com/HbgykeBW9s— Patrice (@pat934za) February 21, 2018
So u genuinely believe that we don't travel because we don't feel like it? Were you able to travel the world 7 years ago? This is nonsense. Enjoy ur travels but don't u dare make it seen like we can all wake up, pick a place on the map and go there. Don't.— Malibongwe (@SirShezi) February 22, 2018
This is not an inspiration at all, Does he even remember that he demanded help from Friends for tickets of #FillUpFnbStadium asinamali slima pic.twitter.com/pH6iXsCiOa— comfort mogadima (@Aringarosa_) February 22, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE