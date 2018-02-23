TshisaLIVE

Twitter puts Cassper Nyovest on blast for telling people to 'travel more'

23 February 2018 - 09:23 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Cassper Nyovest's attempt to encourage people to travel more backfired.
Image: Via Instagram

Cassper Nyovest may have intended to motivate fans by telling them to "travel more", but instead he got backlash and was called out for having low-key "show off" tendencies. 

The rapper has been living his best life in the States, hanging out with A-listers and recording songs with international rappers such as French Montana and Quavo.

In what seemed like an attempt to share the moment with fans and "inspire" them to follow in his footsteps, Cassper tweeted that people needed to "get out" of their comfort zones by traveling.

It didn't take long for Twitter to hit back at the comment. 

Tweeps loaded his timeline with memes expressing how they weren't just chilling in one place because they want to. They explained that they did not have the resources to travel and were more concerned about finding employment, therefore the tweet felt like a jab. 

