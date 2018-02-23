Twitter puts Cassper Nyovest on blast for telling people to 'travel more'

Cassper Nyovest may have intended to motivate fans by telling them to "travel more", but instead he got backlash and was called out for having low-key "show off" tendencies.

The rapper has been living his best life in the States, hanging out with A-listers and recording songs with international rappers such as French Montana and Quavo.

In what seemed like an attempt to share the moment with fans and "inspire" them to follow in his footsteps, Cassper tweeted that people needed to "get out" of their comfort zones by traveling.