Cassper takes on dropout haters: You wanna get schooled by a dropout?

Cassper Nyovest has once again hit back at haters who mocked him for not finishing school, suggesting that despite their education he could still school them in maths.

It all started when Cassper innocently chose to participate in a social media maths quiz, sharing his results online. It wasn't long before trolls came knocking on his door, told him he was wrong and brought up the fact that he didn't finish matric.

Cassper laughed at the hate, telling fans he was great at maths in school because he wanted to learn to count his coins right.

"The one thing I was good at while I was still schooling was maths because I wanted to know how to count my money right," he tweeted.

He later took shots at his critics, asking if they were ready to get schooled by a dropout.