Cassper takes on dropout haters: You wanna get schooled by a dropout?

01 March 2018 - 10:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest says he enjoyed maths in school because he wanted to be able to count his money.
Image: Via Instagram

Cassper Nyovest has once again hit back at haters who mocked him for not finishing school, suggesting that despite their education he could still school them in maths.

It all started when Cassper innocently chose to participate in a social media maths quiz, sharing his results online. It wasn't long before trolls came knocking on his door, told him he was wrong and brought up the fact that he didn't finish matric.  

Cassper laughed at the hate, telling fans he was great at maths in school because he wanted to learn to count his coins right.

"The one thing I was good at while I was still schooling was maths because I wanted to know how to count my money right," he tweeted.

He later took shots at his critics, asking if they were ready to get schooled by a dropout.

Even TV personality Maps Maponyane joined in the fight, telling Cassper's followers to stop ridiculing the rapper's education level.

"Look a little closer and you'll notice that Cass just got y'all exposed on this one. He's right, and it's all in the detail. Have another look before commenting with another ridiculing comment calling out his level of completed education," he tweeted.

And to think that it all kicked off because of a maths quiz...imagine if there was an Science one?

