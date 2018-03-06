TshisaLIVE

AKA & Kwesta to perform at SXSW music festival in America

06 March 2018 - 09:07 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA will be performing at two events in Texas next weekend as part of the prestigious SXSW music festival.
Image: Blaq Smith / AKA Instagram

A year after slaying audiences in Texas at SXSW, Kwesta is making a return to the prestigious music festival, and this time he's going with AKA.

It was announced this week that the pair will be performing alongside Talib Kweli and several others at the Blast Live event in Austin next weekend.

AKA will also perform at the Sounds from Africa & the Caribbean show to be held at 800 Congress avenue the next day

The shows will come only weeks after SA DJ Black Coffee performed at the prestigious Apollo Theatre in New York. Black Coffee was one of only a handful of DJs to have ever played at the venue.

He used his experience to encourage other South African artists to join him on the venue's legendary list of performers.

