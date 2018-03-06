TshisaLIVE

Celeste Ntuli on acting: I never felt like I fitted in

06 March 2018 - 09:11 By Kyle Zeeman
Celeste Ntuli opens up about her acting career and being misunderstood.
Image: Via Celeste Instagram

Celeste Ntuli has dominated Mzansi's entertainment industry with her comedy and acting for several years, but she admitted that when she first started she didn't feel like she fitted in.

Speaking to Power FM about her acting career, which includes her role as Siphokazi Zungu on popular soapie Isibaya, Celeste said it was important to pursue your dreams even if you don't fit into the mould of what people think an actress should be like.

"If you are thinking that you don't fit in, relax. I never fitted in. I never fitted in my whole life. I think I started fitting in a little when people started understanding and love what I do. But they didn't understand who I am. What I am about. Why I talk like this. Why I was so loud. Why I was chiskop (bald). Everyone had these things that they put on you. They try and put you in a box to try understand you."

The star reflected on her upbringing recently and told Real Talk with Anele that she wasn't a celebrity back home because people were used to her and the way she acted.

"When I go home I just chill. When I go home it's great that people don't have that 'fan vibe," she said. 

She said it was important to be true to yourself and to your culture, especially when "waves" of black consciousness, like that brought by Marvel superhero film Black Panther, come to remind us of what we should be focusing on.

"I was listening to John Kani's talk on Black Panther and he was explaining that we have a tendency of reminding ourselves when there is a certain wave that this is what we should align ourselves to, this is the agenda we should be working on. But we forget it quickly," she said.

