Kagiso Modupe says toodles to Scandal!
After 13 years on Scandal!, Kagiso Modupe is leaving the e.tv drama to pursue his other dreams and said although it was a hard decision to make, it was time.
"I could never have dreamt as a young man when I walked into the Scandal studios 13 years ago that I would grow up on the show. When I look back, I stand in awe of all the memories. I got married and had children while on the show, and I was able to put myself through school. I’ve been able to build a beautiful home and secure my family’s future with lucrative business investments. The show has contributed to so much success in my life."
He won the hearts of Mzansi as Mangi and was the last member of the original cast on the show after Sandy Mokwena died last month.
Kagiso is releasing a book in March and will continue focussing on his music career.
He also took to social media to share a heartfelt post.
From the deepest place in my heart and my soul, I would like to take this opportunity to say Thank You. Ke a leboga ETV, Ochre Media, the entire team at Scandal, my family Bakwena ka kakaretso, my wife my rock Liza Modupe @ms_liza_k & children Tshimollo and Motheo thank you for sharing me with the world , and my die-hard follwers. After 13yrs and 3000 episodes It is time to take a break from Scandal and take on a new journey in exploring myself further as a creative. I would like to dedicate my last storyline which kicks in on your screens from next week, to everyone who has followed my career from day one. I hope that you will continue to support me in my new endeavours. I am humbled by the love you always give and know that I looooooove you more. Love Kagiso ya Bakwena Modupe. 😢💖😘🙏
