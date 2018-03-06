Kagiso Modupe says toodles to Scandal!

After 13 years on Scandal!, Kagiso Modupe is leaving the e.tv drama to pursue his other dreams and said although it was a hard decision to make, it was time.

"I could never have dreamt as a young man when I walked into the Scandal studios 13 years ago that I would grow up on the show. When I look back, I stand in awe of all the memories. I got married and had children while on the show, and I was able to put myself through school. I’ve been able to build a beautiful home and secure my family’s future with lucrative business investments. The show has contributed to so much success in my life."

He won the hearts of Mzansi as Mangi and was the last member of the original cast on the show after Sandy Mokwena died last month.

Kagiso is releasing a book in March and will continue focussing on his music career.

He also took to social media to share a heartfelt post.