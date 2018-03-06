Skeem Saam never loved us! Why did they let Leshole eat that polony?
While most people know that Skeem Saam records episodes months in advance, fans of Leshole still got touched when he was seen eating polony with his bread on Monday night's episode.
The character of Leshole, played by Thabo Mkhabela, has been through a series of unpleasant life experiences. Viewers of the popular SABC 1 soapie have gotten highly protective of the character and have called script writers out on numerous occasions, asking that Leshole be given the chance to flourish.
While it seemed as if writers had paid attention to fans and Leshole's luck had finally turned, the polony incident did not sit well with Twitter.
It was on Sunday confirmed that the source of the listeria outbreak in SA is an Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane. This has led to processed meats, including polony, to be removed from shelves.
So, when fans saw Leshole eat that polony sammie, they lost their minds.
#SkeemSaam Somebody give Leshole the memo, he's eating POLONY!!💔💔😥 pic.twitter.com/FDF7kERFmO— Thabang🔍 (@TBxne_M) March 5, 2018
Leshole is eating polony !! RIP BOY #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/JeipHJk3c2— NightKing (@SandileKhumaloH) March 5, 2018
Leshole weeeh #skeemsaam@SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/txwMzqIkbT— Itumeleng (@Itu_pheladi) March 2, 2018
You see wena #SkeemSaam writer every time Leshole moves forward you pull him back, uyasijwayela neh pic.twitter.com/gLNRqfH8O8— #ChasingTheDream🙏 (@Sdizo_dj) March 5, 2018
Other fans just asked that it be a less popular character that eats the polony next time.
#skeemsaam . oh no that polony should been eaten by sis ouma instead of leshole because she is annoying🙈😬😁😂😬😂 pic.twitter.com/mTFbeMXWMO— Ayanda Ntokozo nyawose (@Ntokozonyawose2) March 5, 2018
The only way to get rid of Sis Ouma is to give her amagwinya and polony #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ez4FWDQyLF— Siki Ngam (@SikiNgam) March 5, 2018
#SkeemSaam You can tell that sis ouma likes polony and Russians . It is only a matter of time . pic.twitter.com/7HE8bnCAyU— MAKUKE (@makukejaks) March 5, 2018
Brown bread, chips and coke. Bigboy and Leshole are safe from #Listeriosis #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/Ii2JCYhkMW— M60 (@siphoandrew13) March 5, 2018
Leshole has been accepted #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/oKp0OTUh5f— Law Abiding Citizen (@Mthiimkhulu) March 5, 2018
Leshole is the definition of bad luck, he will fail that— NightKing (@SandileKhumaloH) March 5, 2018
Medical exam #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/ZdeKfgBecn
I will celebrate Leshole's change of luck once he has signed the bursary forms and flight academy one's. Alot can still change, you know how the #SkeemSaam directors feel about Leshole pic.twitter.com/J3QVJaICbg— Woman's NOT Shirley S* (@7713_940) March 5, 2018
Relax guys, Leshole is fine... for now.
