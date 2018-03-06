Skeem Saam never loved us! Why did they let Leshole eat that polony?

While most people know that Skeem Saam records episodes months in advance, fans of Leshole still got touched when he was seen eating polony with his bread on Monday night's episode.

The character of Leshole, played by Thabo Mkhabela, has been through a series of unpleasant life experiences. Viewers of the popular SABC 1 soapie have gotten highly protective of the character and have called script writers out on numerous occasions, asking that Leshole be given the chance to flourish.

While it seemed as if writers had paid attention to fans and Leshole's luck had finally turned, the polony incident did not sit well with Twitter.

It was on Sunday confirmed that the source of the listeria outbreak in SA is an Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane. This has led to processed meats, including polony, to be removed from shelves.

So, when fans saw Leshole eat that polony sammie, they lost their minds.