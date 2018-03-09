Uthando Nes'thembu may be scripted, but at least MaCele is winning
Even though it was hard for viewers to ignore that reality show Uthando Nes'thembu seemed "more scripted", they were sidetracked by their newfound love for MaCele.
From season one MaCele, who is Musa Mseleku's first wife, was the one viewers loved to hate. She often had people saying she was mean and rude to the other wives.
However, more and more viewers seem to be warming up to MaCele and are finding things they love about her, such as her sense of humour and unfiltered honesty.
Even though most tweeps complained that the show was "too scripted", they couldn't help but enjoy seeing a different side to MaCele.
The memes were too cute:
Scripted or not, MaCele seems more relaxed and happier...☺ #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/uYFiZ8oZTN— Keleabetswe (@sepengkb) March 8, 2018
What were y’all saying about MaCele last week🤨🤨🤨? This woman gets unnecessary hate sometimes #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/zl061e9sH9— Miss Kay (@Khauhelo_R) March 8, 2018
Macele has won my heart #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/KLsbnNyGyD— Phumzile Radebe❤ follow😍I follow back (@Phumi88Phumzile) March 8, 2018
#UTHANDONESTHEMBU you know Y MACELE is being nice in season2? Its because the bloody "reality show" is now being scripted. Even my 8 year old daughter noticed it on that scene ye handbag elahlekile.— IRA MGEDEZI. (@Brunoh_the_13th) March 8, 2018
#UthandoNesthembu— Noxolo Natasha (@knowkcee26) March 8, 2018
Tonight's episode was filled with so much love 😭😍. OMG they all look happy nje pic.twitter.com/qnYebOOLG0
I have never laughed so much watching #Uthandonesthembu.The light hearted episode was soo real. Favourite episode so far in this season. pic.twitter.com/PQfyCvCbQz— Refilwe Mabula (@fifimabula) March 8, 2018
The way I laughed at Ma Cele 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/6AX97D0IXa— Penny Namane (@penny_namane) March 8, 2018
Wenzani uMaCele????? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/LViePRbvXw— Mduduzi Hadebe 🇿🇦™ (@macmonate) March 8, 2018
this Zumba routine is a joke #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/uGXbRI4tkS— nthabi (@nthabeemosh) March 8, 2018
Its good to see them all getting along #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/tG9eJ28oAX— Mallondy (@LondiweMakhanya) March 8, 2018
Whole episode dedicated to the wives doing a gym registration #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/iBqE1UKbcH— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) March 8, 2018
#UthandoNesthembu Lead us we are your cattle pic.twitter.com/HZ8xHSXAsa— 🎂14MARCH 🎂 (@Emily8_T) March 8, 2018
Hai Mamkhulu waze wangiqeda yoh🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/dvSp7IGxgZ— 😍Ma ka Esihle 😍 (@_laideejuju) March 8, 2018
Mayeni is very funny and I am starting to like her. They all seem to be getting along and living le good life so far IF this is not just acting....eyi phela ngeke sazi 😀😀😀 #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/apDtCXN7P2— JustOdwa🌻🌻 (@dima_onzima) March 8, 2018
#UthandoNesthembu imali iningi kaMseleku futhi ngathi kumnandi shame pic.twitter.com/hNfw6zTNJB— Asiphe 'Cphe' Mncwabe (@_Hyacinth_M) March 8, 2018
Uyasebenza lomuthi I agree, it makes Mselegu’s wives to be friends 🌝#UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/AZNYBp2HYb— Brian.mXo (@brian_mxo) March 8, 2018