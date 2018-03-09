TshisaLIVE

Uthando Nes'thembu may be scripted, but at least MaCele is winning

09 March 2018 - 09:52 By Chrizelda Kekana
It seems this may be MaCele's season on Uthando Nes'thembu.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Even though it was hard for viewers to ignore that reality show Uthando Nes'thembu seemed "more scripted", they were sidetracked by their newfound love for MaCele. 

From season one MaCele, who is Musa Mseleku's first wife, was the one viewers loved to hate. She often had people saying she was mean and rude to the other wives.

However, more and more viewers seem to be warming up to MaCele and are finding things they love about her, such as her sense of humour and unfiltered honesty.

Even though most tweeps complained that the show was "too scripted", they couldn't help but enjoy seeing a different side to MaCele.

The memes were too cute:

