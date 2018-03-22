TshisaLIVE

EYE CANDY ALERT:

Zweli Dube's one helluva fine man

22 March 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zweli Dube serves major sauce.
Zweli Dube serves major sauce.
Image: Via Instagram

Zweli Dube in all his yummy glory is here to add some fun to your Thursday morning. 

So, if you're still trying to drag yourself out of bed after the public holiday, these topless pictures of Zweli are sure to wake you up. 

The actor, who puts in those gruelling hours at the gym, gave fans a glimpse of the results of his hard work. 

And, the results are OH. SO. EDIBLE. 

Zweli also looks mighty fine in clothes. 

We know right? The temperature just got a whole lot hotter! 

Emtee: It was a misunderstanding fam, I don't smoke in front of kids

"Yes, I was smoking but I don't smoke in front of kids," said Emtee.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

No boys allowed! Why Thandiswa Mazwai only wants women at her bash

You don't want to be going to Newtown Music Factory if you are a guy.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Skolopad's 'gospel artist' dream just won't take off!

But Skolopad, you made your bed... now you must lay in it!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Unathi Msengana tackles trolls & life with an 'unbreakable spirit'

At this point, no matter what life or trolls throw at Unathi, she’s confident that she’ll still be standing after it’s done.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 10 things that will defos be on Somizi & Mohale’s wedding gift registry TshisaLIVE
  2. OPW wedding hack: Twerking gogos & tents for uninvited guests TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi asked & Mohale said yes! #Somhale are engaged TshisaLIVE
  4. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa: How do I stay strong when people say nasty things about me? TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From chicken feathers to shampoo
Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?
X