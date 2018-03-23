Calling all Tsibipians! Cassper's K'sazoba Lit has dropped & it's tricky
Once again Cassper Nyovest has done what Cassper Nyovest does best: releasing music. Problem is Twitter can't decide if his latest song is a smash hit or trash.
Either way, there's no denying the vibe his song gives tweeps, whether they love it or hate it, is a different story.
The song dropped early on Friday and went straight to the trends list. The song, K'sazoba Lit, has a trap rap sound and Cassper himself said it was heavily influenced by US rap group Migos.
However, there's no easy way to say this, but "haters" felt Cassper dropped a slower version of Tito Mboweni with a dash of Migos spice and named it K'sazoba Lit.
And, no ha ba painelwe nix. They just ain't feeling it, you know?
This is a PAP song , it's noisy and this change of voice shit is Hilarious 😂😂#KsazobaLit. This is just my opinion about the so called "smash hit"— FOR THE LEVEL 💪 (@Thokozani2018) March 23, 2018
Is Takeoff the one that comes on after the Polony line and amagwinya ? Or was he left this one too ? 🤔 #Ksazobalit pic.twitter.com/Jkiv4Ui9Zp— Martin Lungsta👑 Jr. (@lungsta_mk) March 23, 2018
So Who Did Cassper Copy Opss... I Mean Sample This Time? #Ksazobalit pic.twitter.com/ZzaCFSIzXd— Thabang Kekana (@tbangZ_kekana) March 23, 2018
Uhm this #KsazobaLit song is Msun!😑 pic.twitter.com/LaYPW0ous6— f i f i 👑 (@Refilwe_Mokgatl) March 23, 2018
In true Tsibipianship *yeah we just made that up* Cassper's core fans had the right memes for the song.
They prepped last night already! This was them, on MONDAY already...
yoh yoh yoh! Is it me or Cassper Nyovest is blowing flames #KsazobaLit pic.twitter.com/mWIchJ3P1k— Omphemetse Talakasi (@O_Talakasi) March 18, 2018
Anyway, the track dropped and this is them today.
#KsazobaLit when i heard that song i was like @CassperNyovest pic.twitter.com/gdWG83gOUr— RSA NEGOS (@FetetsaneNeo) March 22, 2018
Ya'll @CassperNyovest said "give her enough to buy for herself and her man" LMAOOOOOOOOOO 😹😹🙆 #KsazobaLit 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RUF3nIEbGw— Rainbows and Candy (@Forevernoma) March 22, 2018
#KsazobaLit @CassperNyovests— hluke (@phu2_pillar) March 23, 2018
if you still hating I don't know anymore 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0Ph99QIdqP
We know by now that Tsibipians never fault anything the head Tsibip does, so y'all go on and enjoy your FriYay with the help of Mufasa's new track.
Don't let haters stop you wena, follow the link here and go ahead and enjoy!