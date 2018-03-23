TshisaLIVE

Calling all Tsibipians! Cassper's K'sazoba Lit has dropped & it's tricky

23 March 2018 - 11:01 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest dropped his latest single and Twitter is split.
Image: Via Instagram

Once again Cassper Nyovest has done what Cassper Nyovest does best: releasing music. Problem is Twitter can't decide if his latest song is a smash hit or trash.

Either way, there's no denying the vibe his song gives tweeps, whether they love it or hate it, is a different story.

The song dropped early on Friday and went straight to the trends list. The song, K'sazoba Lit, has a trap rap sound and Cassper himself said it was heavily influenced by US rap group Migos.

However, there's no easy way to say this, but "haters" felt Cassper dropped a slower version of Tito Mboweni with a dash of Migos spice and named it K'sazoba Lit.

And, no ha ba painelwe nix. They just ain't feeling it, you know?

In true Tsibipianship *yeah we just made that up* Cassper's core fans had the right memes for the song.

They prepped last night already! This was them, on MONDAY already...

Anyway, the track dropped and this is them today.

We know by now that Tsibipians never fault anything the head Tsibip does, so y'all go on and enjoy your FriYay with the help of Mufasa's new track.

Don't let haters stop you wena, follow the link here and go ahead and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest- #KSazobalit OUT NOW!!! Click on the link in my bio

A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on

