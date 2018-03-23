Calling all Tsibipians! Cassper's K'sazoba Lit has dropped & it's tricky

Once again Cassper Nyovest has done what Cassper Nyovest does best: releasing music. Problem is Twitter can't decide if his latest song is a smash hit or trash.

Either way, there's no denying the vibe his song gives tweeps, whether they love it or hate it, is a different story.

The song dropped early on Friday and went straight to the trends list. The song, K'sazoba Lit, has a trap rap sound and Cassper himself said it was heavily influenced by US rap group Migos.

However, there's no easy way to say this, but "haters" felt Cassper dropped a slower version of Tito Mboweni with a dash of Migos spice and named it K'sazoba Lit.

And, no ha ba painelwe nix. They just ain't feeling it, you know?