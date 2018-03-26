Idols SA's Lungisa Xhamela: 'Yes, I look good, but I sound even better'

If you can’t remember how ex Idols SA finalist Lungisa Xhamela's voice, we bet you can remember how he looks! But the brother is making a comeback that will have us chasing more than his style.

Mzansi met Lungisa back in 2015, where he made it to top 8 of the 11th season of the singing competition, which Karabo Mogane won.

He sounded good and looked amazing. Oh, and he had legions of women fans. However, after he was eliminated he disappeared.

"I didn’t have the right team to help me capitalise on the Idols SA fizz before it died out. So, that was my biggest struggle. But then in 2016 I managed to release my single called Ngaphakathi. I later released another one, keeping my name afloat. Then I was finally noticed by a big label."