Idols SA's Lungisa Xhamela: 'Yes, I look good, but I sound even better'
If you can’t remember how ex Idols SA finalist Lungisa Xhamela's voice, we bet you can remember how he looks! But the brother is making a comeback that will have us chasing more than his style.
Mzansi met Lungisa back in 2015, where he made it to top 8 of the 11th season of the singing competition, which Karabo Mogane won.
He sounded good and looked amazing. Oh, and he had legions of women fans. However, after he was eliminated he disappeared.
"I didn’t have the right team to help me capitalise on the Idols SA fizz before it died out. So, that was my biggest struggle. But then in 2016 I managed to release my single called Ngaphakathi. I later released another one, keeping my name afloat. Then I was finally noticed by a big label."
Late last year, Lungisa signed to Vth Season and finally had a great team and enough resources to put out his music the way it deserved to be heard: on a large scale.
“Most of my followers are female, but I couldn’t make my music based on that fact. I am not a crooner and R&B is not my strong point. I chose to follow the kind of music that I love and I want to revive the culture of soulful deep house, like the one I fell in love with over a decade ago.”
Lungisa promises he won’t stop maintaining his stylish image.
"I invest a lot into my image. I understand the importance of looking good, plus I know I have people, both ladies and gents, who appreciate the effort I make to step out in style."
And if his Instagram is anything to go by, then you understand why he leaves ladies weak at the knees.
His latest single, Think about it, which is off his upcoming debut album, will have y'all on the dance floor all night. The soulful house track has a great beat and his smooth vocals, which he is sure will win everyone over.
"More than how I look or the ‘pretty boy’ image that follows me, I am assured my music will always change the conversation. The person who listens to my song will be so taken by the music, how I look will not matter as much."
Well, if that’s the case then count us in!