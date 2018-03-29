Badass Black Panther warriors just gave us a reason to buy comics again

Dust out your piggy banks and count your coins, we are about to hit the comic store to get us some more of that Black Panther action, with two new comic book series' developed around Wakanda warriors Dora Milaje

The no-nonsense army of women kicked butt in the Black Panther movie and had many of us wanting to move to Wakanda to ask them to be our bodyguards. But now we will have to probably make do with just reading about them in comics.

It was confirmed this week that the warriors will have not one, but two comic book series'.