Badass Black Panther warriors just gave us a reason to buy comics again

29 March 2018 - 10:39 By Kyle Zeeman
Wakanda warriors Dora Milaje during a battle scene in Black Panther.
Wakanda warriors Dora Milaje during a battle scene in Black Panther.
Image: Via Marvel YouTube/ Black Panther trailer

Dust out your piggy banks and count your coins, we are about to hit the comic store to get us some more of that Black Panther action, with two new comic book series' developed around Wakanda warriors Dora Milaje

The no-nonsense army of women kicked butt in the Black Panther movie and had many of us wanting to move to Wakanda to ask them to be our bodyguards. But now we will have to probably make do with just reading about them in comics.

It was confirmed this week that the warriors will have not one, but two comic book series'.

According to US film and culture publication Screen Rant, the first is called Wakanda Forever and in its first edition will see Okoye, Ayo, and Aneka team up with Peter Parker in New York to investigate a threat to national security.

The second series will see the army's leader Okoye (played by Danai Gurira join up with Nakia (played by Lupita Nyong'o in the film).

As if that wasn't enough sweet overload, Avengers: Infinity War, is set to have large parts of the film play out in Wakanda, including a massive battle scene. 

We're already busy calling the Uber for Wakanda.

