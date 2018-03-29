TshisaLIVE

SNAPS| Esther Mahlangu's Joburg mural is #HouseWallGoals

When they said they were giving Newtown a new lick of paint, we didn't expect this

29 March 2018 - 09:35 By Kyle Zeeman
Esther Mahlangu has previously designed car art for BMW.
Image: Courtesy of BMW

uMama Esther Mahlangu has painted murals on cars and streets across the world, but she returned to Joburg recently to give Newtown some of her unique flavour.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Wednesday unveiled the Market Square in Newtown, which features a flipping massive wall mural by Esther. 

Cava the bold colours and shapes of the traditional Ndebele designs.

If you struggle to see colours:

Esther has been painting her trademark designs on objects around the world for longer than many of us have been alive, but recently told TshisaLIVE that she still gets a thrill at every project. 

Esther said that painting was her passion and something she always knew she wanted to to do.

"I grew up painting from an early age. I love painting with all of my heart and it is my passion," she said.

